“Leave Them Alone”: Stephen Jackson, Kenyon Martin & More NBA Legends Give Enes Kanter Stern Warning Over ‘Harassing’ WNBA Players

Enes Kanter Freedom has made his position on the WNBA clear. But after taking his campaign directly to a game, several former NBA players believe he crossed a line. The former NBA center has spent months criticizing the WNBA over its handling of transgender athletes and pushing the league to take a stronger stance on women’s sports.

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On Sunday, much of the attention surrounding the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever matchup shifted to Enes Kanter Freedom. The former NBA player, who previously announced his intention to enter the WNBA Draft, was in attendance at Wintrust Arena. His presence quickly became a major talking point after he got into a heated exchange with Sky veteran Natasha Cloud, ultimately leading to his ejection.

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Kenyon Martin was among the strongest voices calling out Enes Kanter Freedom’s antics. The 48-year-old who spent 15 seasons in the NBA acknowledged that Freedom had the right to voice his opinion and challenge the league’s decisions. However, he felt the former NBA player had gone too far by “harassing” and called his actions “uncalled” for.

“They are doing their job; they’re not bothering you, so let’s find someone else to bother, man,” said Martin. “Leave them alone. Showing up in their place of business, man. It’s uncalled for; it’s childish. Yeah, let them be, man. Let them do their job in peace.”

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Other former NBA stars react to Enes Kanter’s ejection

Stephen Jackson took a firm stance on the broader debate over transgender women potentially competing in the WNBA. The former NBA champion made it clear that, as a father of daughters, he believes women’s sports should remain protected. For Jackson, the concern is about keeping men out of women’s sports.

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“So y’all want people to accept a grown man with balls that’s going playing women’s sports and just accept that he a woman?” Jackson said. “No, man, I got daughters. And other fathers that got daughters agree with me. You don’t want no man in women’s sports. This is clown s—-.”

Former Portland Trail Blazers teammate Evan Turner also questioned Freedom’s actions. The two played together during the 2018-19 season after Freedom joined Portland following a buyout. Years later, Turner found himself publicly challenging his former teammate.

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“Enes, What are you doing brother?” Turner wrote on X. Turner’s reaction captured the uncomfortable position Freedom now finds himself in. As some others believe his approach has gone too far.

Even former 8-year NBA veteran Ty Lawson was quick to call out his fellow NBA alum. He previously called out Larry Sanders and his mocking video of announcing himself for the WNBA draft.



“I literally know Larry Sanders and know that he doesn’t identify as a woman,” Lawson wrote on X.

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Now, he slammed Enes Kanter too after the incident on Sunday. “This is getting outta control !!!!”

Enes Kanter Freedom attended Sunday’s game wearing a black shirt that read, “WOMAN noun. adult human female.”



Given his outspoken views on transgender athletes and eligibility in women’s sports, his presence at the game was bound to draw attention. Shannon Sharpe addressed the incident on Nightcap and said, “I don’t get his angle.”

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Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, who appeared alongside Sharpe on the podcast, shared that skepticism. He wondered whether Freedom showed up with the goal of provoking a reaction and generating headlines rather than simply watching the game.



“Didn’t he go there just to be the agitator, just to cause ruckus, just to make the headlines?” Johnson asked.