LeBron James’ 76ers Lose Another Key Executive as Magic Johnson and Mark Walter’s LA Franchise Announces New GM

The arrival of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown marks a new era for the franchise. But the Philadelphia 76ers are going through a major front-office transition, too. As another familiar name is now headed out the door for the WNBA experience.

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Ariana Andonian, the team’s vice president of player personnel and general manager of its G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, is leaving Philadelphia to become the new general manager of the Los Angeles Sparks. The WNBA franchise announced the move Friday, adding another significant change to an already eventful offseason for the 76ers.

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Andonian has been building toward this for more than a decade, and the resume tells the story cleanly.

She got her start with the Houston Rockets in 2015, spending four seasons working across basketball operations and scouting before deciding she wasn’t done learning. She stepped away to earn an MBA from Duke, where she also picked up a consulting role with the men’s program under Mike Krzyzewski. Not a bad classroom.

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Memphis came next. Four more seasons with the Grizzlies, this time leading the organization’s high school and international scouting efforts. By the time Philadelphia came calling in 2024, she had built the kind of cross-organizational experience that front offices actually pay attention to.

The 76ers hired her as vice president of player personnel, slotting her into Daryl Morey’s front office. She had barely settled in before taking on more.

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A year later, Philadelphia handed her the keys to the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s G League affiliate, making her the first woman to serve as the organization’s general manager. She stepped into the role after Jameer Nelson moved up within the Sixers’ front office, and kept the operation moving.

Now, she will be Sparks’ new general manager. The franchise is part of Mark Walter’s sports empire. Walter leads the ownership group behind the Sparks, with Magic Johnson among the prominent investors. He has controlled the Sparks for more than a decade. His Los Angeles portfolio also includes the Dodgers.



He previously owned a controlling stake in the Lakers, which he acquired in 2025 and agreed to sell to Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner in August 2026 for a reported $12.5 billion valuation (pending NBA approval).



That sale does not involve the Sparks, whose ownership remains unchanged amid ongoing federal investigations into aspects of Walter’s business interests.

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The addition of Ariana Andonian becomes the third major NBA front-office hire made by the Sparks within the past year. The Sparks moved on from Raegan Pebley in July after two and a half years with the organization. Farhan Zaidi, a special adviser to Sparks owner Mark Walter, led the search for her replacement.

Los Angeles previously added assistant general managers Zach Knowlton from the Sacramento Kings and Nate Nielsen from the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2026 season. Similarly, the 76ers are going through a transition of their own.

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Philadelphia has already gone through a dramatic reshaping of its basketball operations department this summer. The biggest move came in May, when the organization parted ways with Daryl Morey after six seasons as president of basketball operations.

Bob Myers initially stepped in on an interim basis and led the search for Morey’s replacement. Philadelphia eventually hired Mike Gansey, the former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, as its new president of basketball operations.

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Jameer Nelson received a major promotion, moving into the executive vice president of basketball operations role under Gansey. Elton Brand, meanwhile, did not return as the team’s general manager and was expected to transition into a different role with the franchise and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Philadelphia has also added Tommy Balcetis to its revamped front office. The 76ers hired Balcetis as their new Head of Basketball Intelligence, Analytics and Innovation after 12 years with the Denver Nuggets, where he worked in several roles before becoming an assistant general manager.



NBA insider Brett Siegel praised the move, reposting the report and calling Balcetis “one of the best.”

So, the front office that began the year with Morey at the top now looks dramatically different. The Sixers entered the offseason looking for a new direction.

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Now the question remains if the new leadership can replace the experience that laid the foundation for the 76ers. Plus, how can they help the team further with the features of Jaylen Brown, LeBron James Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey?