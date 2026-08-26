“Let Him Enter the Draft”: NBA Champion Reveals Wild Idea to Embarrass Enes Kanter After Natasha Cloud Incident

Enes Kanter Freedom’s ejection from Sunday’s WNBA game has continued to spark debate after his heated exchange with Natasha Cloud resulted in his removal from Wintrust Arena. The incident quickly became bigger than what happened on the court, as former NBA players Kenyon Martin, Evan Turner and Joe Johnson questioned Freedom’s motives. Former NBA champion Jason Williams took things a step further, delivering perhaps the most scathing reaction of them all.

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While discussing Freedom’s decision to attend the WNBA game and the attention surrounding the incident. On his podcast, the former Memphis Grizzlies star questioned, “Why does he want to play with women?” He suggested that Freedom’s pursuit of a WNBA opportunity was less about basketball and more about creating a spectacle.

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“Why does he need attention? Just do a podcast or some sh–. Why the fu– do you want to play with girls? I don’t get that, dog. The last thing I want in life is attention. That’s the last thing,” Williams said on Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast.

Williams questioned what Enes Kanter Freedom would actually accomplish by entering the WNBA.

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“That’s where he’s at in life. I mean, come on, dawg. There’s no need for that. You know what I mean? Come on. What does that prove, dawg? I hope they let him enter the draft and nobody picks his — a—.”

It started when Enes Kanter Freedom declared for the WNBA draft, saying he wanted to challenge the league’s eligibility rules surrounding women’s sports. The WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement states that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.”



However, it does not explicitly define the term or lay out specific rules regarding gender identity or sex assigned at birth.

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Freedom pointed to that ambiguity when explaining his position to Fox. “Article 13 Section 1 says if you identify as a woman, then you are allowed to play. Sure. I identify as a woman, so yes, I can play,” he said.

The WNBA quickly pushed back. A league source dismissed Freedom’s declaration as a manufactured publicity stunt, but the former NBA player continued to draw attention to the issue.

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That spotlight intensified when he showed up courtside for the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever matchup. Freedom wore a T-shirt that read, “Woman: Adult human female,” with the words “woman” and “female” highlighted in red, making his stance impossible to miss.

It was during the game when he got into an altercation with Sky guard Cloud and was escorted out of the arena. That is why there is frustration surrounding Enes Kanter Freedom’s recent involvement with the WNBA.



Some view his actions as an attempt to challenge the league and force a larger conversation. Meanwhile, others see the situation as an unnecessary attempt to create controversy.

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Jason Williams has made it clear he is not supporting the recent Kanter antics. It has even led to a ban for Freedom from the Sky franchise.