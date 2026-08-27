“My Daughter Watched This”: Ex-Lakers Star Reacts After Obscene Objects Are Thrown During WNBA Games

Fresh off flexing his NBA pedigree in the BIG 3, Patrick Beverley was back on his podcast to voice his strong frustration over a series of viral, crude disruptions targeting WNBA games. Speaking on the latest episode of The Pat Bev Show, the 12-year NBA veteran addressed the absurd security breaches where brightly colored adult novelties have been launched onto the court mid-game. Reflecting on the recent drama plaguing the sister league, he pleaded with fans and outside agitators to stop using the women’s game for attention-seeking stunts.

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Beverley’s reaction comes on the heels of multiple dramatic interruptions across the W. He addressed an incident during a matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Golden State Valkyries, an occurrence at Crypto.com Arena during a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks, and Enes Kanter’s ejection from the Sky-Indiana Fever game all at once.

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“Lime green dil–s getting thrown on the basketball court. I mean, hey y’all, we got to chill out. We got to chill out. Enes Kanter again. I know the message you’re trying to send, but let’s just let them hoop… All right, let’s let them hoop. Let’s stay out these people business, man. Let them hoop. Let them let them play a good brand of basketball. Like, let’s not interfere with it because you putting a lot of pressure on the W now. Just let them hoop, right?”

In his repeated urging, the 38-year-old guard urged viewers to respect the game and keep the focus strictly on the players. Highlighting his respect for the league’s top talent, Beverley stressed that the focus should remain on stars such as Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson, as well as coaches like Natalie Nakase, with whom he previously worked on the Clippers staff.

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But most of all, Beverley emphasized the impact these crass stunts have on the WNBA’s young fans.

“I love the competition from the W… Let’s not throw the bullshit in the game, man. Come on, man. My daughter watched this. Come on, man. They got lime green dil–s on the court, man. People try to cover them up with towels. This is… Come on, man. This is getting a little bit barbaric. Like, let’s chill out. Let’s chill out.”

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The bizarre trend of throwing s-x toys onto WNBA courts began during the 2025 season, with at least five documented incidents linked to crypto trading groups and online promoters seeking viral publicity. The stunts have escalated as the league faces intense culture-war commentary like former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White declaring for the WNBA draft.

The physical disruptions have forced stadium personnel and players to react in real time. During the Atlanta-Los Angeles game at Crypto.com Arena, Sparks forward Cameron Brink was forced to kick a toy off the floor after it bounced in front of teammate Jihyun Park during a third-quarter free throw. Dream star Angel Reese immediately pointed out the perpetrator, a fan wearing a Luka Doncic jersey, to security.

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Front Office Sports reported that the individual was caught while attempting to flee, arrested by law enforcement, and issued an indefinite ban from all NBA, WNBA, and affiliated league venues.

While arena security and law enforcement have stepped up enforcement, sports commentators and players alike echo Beverley’s plea: with record ratings, expanding fan bases, and elite basketball on display, the WNBA deserves a stage free from immature culture-war stunts.