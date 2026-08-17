“Paul George of WNBA”: Enes Kanter Freedom Makes Wild Remarks on Angel Reese After Loss to Caitlin Clark’s Fever

Enes Kanter Freedom has been in the headlines after challenging the WNBA’s current eligibility rules by declaring himself eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft amid the league’s debate over transgender participation. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert hence convened league executives to discuss transgender eligibility and online abuse as part of the league’s existing anti-hate task force. Following this, the league said there were currently no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA. Still, Kanter seems to have a lot left to say.

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After the announcement, Enes Kanter Freedom had recently stated the idea of teaming up with Caitlin Clark, equating the pair to ‘Kobe and Shaq.’ Now, the former first-round NBA pick is calling out one of Caitlin Clark’s biggest rivals, Angel Reese.

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“Sis!” tweeted Kanter. “Once I go No. 1 pick in the 2027 @WNBA Draft, the first player I’m dunking on is Angel Reese. She’s the Paul George of the #WNBA. Just lean into the podcast already.”

This comes on the back of the Indiana Fever defeating Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream 95-91 in an overtime thriller on August 16, 2026. Unfortunately, it was Reese who missed a crucial potential game-winning layup at the end of regulation that forced the extra period.

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To make matters worse for Reese, Enes Kanter Freedom mocked her performance. Compared to the inconsistency from Paul George and his performance in the recent past and piled-on the runing joke of his nickname.

George coined the term ‘Playoff P,’ but currently the joke has turned into ‘Podcast P,’ due to his injury history and his actual playoff results often falling short of the hype. Enes Kanter Freedom suggested that even Reese should focus on podcasting after her 15 points and 5-16 effort against the Fever.

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This is on the back of his idea suggesting playagoinside Caitlin Clark and the Fever next season.

“I think I can do a pretty good job,” Freedom said in a 40-minute interview with former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. ““I’m really excited. It’s going to be fun. You know, especially if I get drafted by a team like maybe Indiana, you know, they can definitely use some big. I and Caitlin will be the modern Kobe and Shaq.”

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The former first-round pick in the NBA continues to mock the transgender rules after announcing his intention of participating in the WNBA . He is not alone in this, Royce White and Larry Sanders.

The WNBA’s current collective bargaining agreement states that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” But it does not specifically spell out a definition of woman in the eligibility provision.

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But a WNBA spokesperson, following a Wednesday meeting of the league’s existing anti-hate task force, stated, “There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA, and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others.”

The debate and controversy continue to grow as Enes Kanter Freedom keeps on drawing attention with his actions.