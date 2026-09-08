Podcaster Jason Lee Points to Donald Trump as He Questions Enes Kanter’s Motives Behind WNBA Controversy

Media personality and Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee has openly questioned the true motives behind former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom’s recent campaign against the WNBA. During his appearance on Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast, Curious Mike, he directly linked Kanter’s antics to political posturing and seeking favor with President Donald Trump. Both MPJ and Lee slammed Kanter’s behavior toward WNBA athletes, particularly after he argued with Natasha Cloud last month, calling his courtside antics “bullying” rather than a genuine defense of women’s sports.

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Lee and Porter addressed Kanter’s recent viral behavior, which has included declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft, wearing provocative t-shirts courtside, getting ejected and banned for engaging in shouting matches with Cloud, and filing a lawsuit against the league, to evaluate whether the former NBA big man has legitimate points or is merely chasing attention.

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“Watching him mock those women like that… I feel like when I saw him at the game the other night, mocking the players as they were playing—the women that he was playing—I thought he was being a bully. I thought he was being a b—-. I thought it was whack. It was weak,” Lee stated plainly. “What man goes to a WNBA game and heckles and taunts female players? Like, where in your argument of equality or your disagreement with equality or your disagreement with trans being in the sport, when did that become a part of [it]?”

MPJ also agreed that Kanter’s aggressive courtside hostility undermines his stated objective of protecting female athletes.



“Well, especially what I don’t understand with the whole situation is, from my point of view, it looks like he’s trying to make a point that transgenders should not be able to play. So if he’s trying to protect the WNBA and the sport of women playing against women, and he’s doing it by an extreme way, then why is he going and getting into it with them and kind of bullying them, right?” Porter asked.

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Lee speculated that political ambitions and desire for spotlight drive Kanter’s narrative.

“I always wonder, like, what are people’s intentions, right?” Lee explained. “He just became a citizen… Maybe he’s trying to get some people over here. Maybe he’s trying to kiss up to daddy Trump, ’cause that’s Trump’s thing. Maybe he’s trying to prove something to somebody, I don’t know.”

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Lee added that while everyone is entitled to political or personal opinions regarding gender guidelines in sports, attacking active players undercuts any pretense of advocacy.



“You can have an opinion about trans women not participating in female sports… But when you start attacking the very people you’re acting like you’re an ally to, you’re not aligned with them in their cause.”

When Porter asked whether Kanter’s actions had any merit, Lee admitted that his recent behavior toward female players crossed a line and was unbecoming of a representative of the sport.



The Hollywood insider further underlined the issues in the W that fell to the wayside in this debate.

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“Like, why are you not advocating for higher pay? Why are you not advocating for better brand deals? Why are you not promoting the sport, since it is starting to finally get a lot more attention than it ever has? You’re just being an as*hole. You’re just being a bully.”

Porter agreed that the shock-value tactics aren’t elevating the sport. “And that’s why it almost kind of seems like it’s for attention, just because he could get on a podcast and talk about his thoughts on it… And I’m sure that would go viral, too, because people are so caught up in this issue right now.”

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Their commentary comes right as Enes Kanter Freedom has escalated the situation to a courtroom.

Rising tensions between Enes Kanter Freedom and the WNBA

The discussion between Lee and Porter comes amid a flurry of escalating headlines surrounding Enes Kanter Freedom and his public challenge to the WNBA’s governing framework.

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Kanter’s campaign intensified after he, and even Royce White, mock-declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft to highlight what he describes as undefined league policies on self-identification and gender eligibility.



The situation reached a boiling point during an August 23 contest between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena.

Wearing a t-shirt stating “WOMAN noun. adult human female,” Kanter engaged in a heated shouting match with Sky guard Natasha Cloud along the sidelines, resulting in security escorting him from the facility.



The Chicago Sky subsequently issued an indefinite arena ban against Kanter Freedom. Sky owner Michael Alter and other team sources have slammed Kanter since then.

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The former center has since filed a lawsuit against the franchise, the city of Chicago, and arena management, alleging First Amendment violations. Despite the legal battles, Kanter has continued his media tour, recently challenging WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to a publicly broadcast “peace summit” moderated by Caitlyn Jenner.

Like MPJ and Lee, even WNBA star Cameron Brink called him out for escalating his campaign into courtside interference. Meanwhile, Alter has called Kanter’s lawsuit “meritless and frivolous.“

As the discourse spreads across podcasts and social platforms, figures like Lee and Porter maintain that taunting professional women on their own court does little to foster meaningful dialogue.