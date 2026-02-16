Reggie Miller Weighs In After Paige Bueckers’ Heated Exit From $200K Unrivaled 1v1

Reggie Miller just cannot stay out of the spotlight, can he? Not long after fans blasted him for comparing Caitlin Clark to Payton Pritchard, the Pacers icon, who was also playfully roasted by Barack Obama during All-Star Weekend, weighed in on the Unrivaled one-on-one tournament that ended with Paige Bueckers storming out after her loss.

During the All-Star broadcast, Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller discussed how exciting it would be if the NBA adopted Unrivaled’s one-on-one tournament format and praised the league for introducing it. “Can we give it up to Unrivaled and the ladies? That is a true one-on-one competition, and I applaud them for going at it. They’ve got the biggest stars facing each other,” Crawford said. Miller then replied, “You see how mad Paige was?”

He was referring to Paige Bueckers storming off after her Unrivaled one-on-one battle against Chelsea Gray, a matchup that ended in an 11–2 defeat and visible frustration, especially with $200K on the line for the winner.

From the jump, the experienced star took command of the matchup, combining physicality in the post with sharp footwork that repeatedly forced the Dallas Wings All-Star into tough defensive spots.

For a player celebrated for her composure, this was unusual territory. Paige Bueckers never found her rhythm, finishing 1 of 6 from the floor at 16.7 percent, with much of that struggle stemming from Gray’s relentless defense.

The loss ended with the WNBA rookie of the year offering a quick handshake before heading down the tunnel, clearly frustrated. Meanwhile, Gray advanced to the semifinals, beat Kelsey Plum 12–8, and then defeated Allisha Gray to win the tournament and take home the cash prize.

Watching the very best go one-on-one is pure basketball at its most competitive, and it is exactly the kind of edge the NBA All-Star Weekend is missing. If the league truly wants to revive excitement, a 1v1 showdown might be its best move yet. But will players actually be open to it? After all, a one-on-one stage comes with the risk of public embarrassment, something Paige Bueckers experienced firsthand. Whether stars would embrace that spotlight is definitely something to watch going forward.

Moving on, this will be a time for Paige to reset, refocus, and turn her attention to the upcoming WNBA season. Before that, though, all eyes will be on the draft, where the Wings hold the No. 1 pick.

Who Will Paige Bueckers and Co. Draft With the First Pick?

After finishing last season with a league-worst 10–34 record, the Wings parted ways with first-year head coach Chris Koclanes and brought in Jose Fernandez. The good news for the new coach is that he will not only inherit a Paige Bueckers already adjusted to the league’s physicality, but also a valuable first-round pick.

According to ESPN’s Michael Voepel, Azzi Fudd looks poised to reunite with her former UConn backcourt partner. “UConn is seeking the seventh perfect season in program history, and Fudd has much to do with why the 26-0 Huskies have been unbeatable so far,” Voepel wrote about Fudd. “She is averaging 17.5 PPG and shooting 45.5% (76-of-167) from behind the arc. Fudd’s ability to stretch defenses will be of great value in the WNBA, and she is also a reliable defensive player. Plus, the UConn pedigree goes a long way in a league that has seen so many outstanding former Huskies.”

Spanish center Awa Fam is another name to watch, as her performances in the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto have caught plenty of attention. Yet many fans are fixated on the “Pazzi” reunion, a pairing Dallas supporters would love to see. However, adding Fudd could complicate things for longtime franchise centerpiece Arike Ogunbowale.

There are plenty of question marks surrounding Arike’s future, and while free agency could eventually bring clarity, everything remains on hold until a new CBA is reached. With each passing day, it feels increasingly possible that the league could face a lockout and potentially miss games.

For now, all anyone can do is hope a new CBA is reached soon so normalcy can return.