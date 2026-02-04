“Reggie’s the Best”: Sophie Cunningham Clears the Air on Reggie Miller’s Viral Caitlin Clark Disrespect

Imagine being a once-in-a-generation talent like Caitlin Clark, stepping into a national TV role as an NBC special contributor, only to be compared to Payton Pritchard. No disrespect to Pritchard, but coming from the greatest player to ever represent Indiana basketball, Reggie Miller, it was a moment that raised eyebrows. Clark’s reaction said everything, and now one of her teammates has weighed in on the comparison.

On her Show Me Something podcast, Sophie Cunningham discussed the incident in detail, which has since gone viral and sparked backlash toward Reggie Miller from fans and former NBA players alike.

“First of all, I think she did a really good job. She was a natural up there. She’s a dweeb, so she knows the game, and that’s no shock,” Cunningham said when asked about how Caitlin Clark handled the comparison on her podcast.

She continued, “I think, knowing Reggie Miller a little bit, he didn’t mean any harm by it. But it probably wasn’t the best comparison for the generational player that Caitlin is. That said, I don’t think she took it personally. I don’t think anyone really would. I just don’t know if I would compare him to her…. he’s awesome.”

