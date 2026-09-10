“They’re Saying I’m Next”: Ex-Celtics Star Reveals Life-Threatening Reality Behind His WNBA Movement

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom revealed during a national television appearance that he has received a wave of death threats stemming from his public campaign regarding the WNBA’s eligibility policies. The conversation unfolded during his latest interview on Fox News with anchor Harris Faulkner, where Freedom detailed the severe personal backlash following his recent public statements and court appearances.

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The former Boston Celtics player explained that his DMs and inbox have been flooded with hostility since he publicly declared his intention to enter the WNBA draft to challenge the league’s collective bargaining agreement guidelines.

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“Let me tell you something: my DMs are full of pictures and videos of the moment that Charlie Kirk got shot. They are saying that I am next very soon. This is unacceptable,” Freedom stated during the segment. “I am getting death threats once every hour because of simply following the WNBA rules.”

The reference pointed back to the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at an event in Utah a year ago, on September 10, 2025. Surprised by the disclosure, Faulkner noted the severity of the statement on air.

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“You really dropped something on us there, that’s a real threat, Enes,” Faulkner responded. “That’s very concerning… Boy, that was a shocker.”

Freedom’s recent media focus centers on Article 13, Section 1A of the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement. Freedom asserts that because the language lacks clarity in its definition of female athletes, he declared himself eligible for the 2027 WNBA draft as a point of contention.

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The movement gained additional traction when former Olympic athlete and transgender Caitlyn Jenner revealed on Fox News that she had discussed the topic with Freedom, jokingly suggesting she might join him in registering for the draft. Additionally, former NBA player Royce White has publicly supported similar critiques of the league’s policies.

The escalation of direct threats follows a highly publicized incident at a WNBA game that has now transitioned into a federal court battle. On August 23, Freedom attended a game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena, sitting courtside while wearing a T-shirt that read, “WOMAN noun. adult human female.”

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During the contest, Freedom engaged in a verbal altercation with Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud. Following the back-and-forth, security officials escorted Freedom from the court and issued a ban preventing him from attending future events at the venue.



Post-game, Cloud posted on social media that her reaction was intended to support trans individuals in her community.

Meanwhile, Sky owner Michael Alter defended the arena’s decision, stating that five separate security authorities agreed on the ejection because Freedom “made himself into a threat” and sought to be provocative.

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On September 3, Freedom filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Chicago Women’s Basketball Operations, LLC, the City of Chicago, and the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.



The complaint alleges that public authorities and team management violated his First Amendment rights by retaliating against protected speech and issuing an unconstitutional venue ban.



Freedom contends he remained within spectator boundaries and that his removal was based solely on his viewpoint.

The controversy surrounding Freedom coexists with broader discussions involving other league figures. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham drew significant public attention in July after advocating to restrict women’s sports to biological females during an interview with ESPN.



Cunningham’s statements resulted in both fan support and pushback from opposing figures in the league.

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For its part, WNBA leadership has stated there are no active eligibility disputes within the league and has denounced external attempts to use policy discussions to marginalize athletes.