“You Have to Let Me In”: 7 Atlanta Cops Block Enes Kanter Freedom From WNBA Finals Despite Receiving a Suite Over Safety Concerns

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom was escorted out of State Farm Arena before he could attend Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. While the Atlanta Dream took a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Valkyries, the other big storyline of the night was what happened at the arena entrances before the game. In a video released by Kanter’s friend, Benny Johnson, who accompanied him, the former NBA center engaged in a long dispute with venue staff and law enforcement officers over his seating arrangements.

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While Freedom himself posted a minute-long version of it, Johnson shared the incident in a seven-and-a-half-minute video on X. In it, Freedom can be seen and heard insisting on sitting in the courtside seats he had purchased, refusing a private luxury suite that arena officials had prepared specifically to address security concerns he had raised ahead of his arrival in Atlanta.

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Extended video footage posted online captured the tense encounter at the entry gates, where arena security and a contingent of almost seven law enforcement officers blocked Freedom from proceeding to the main bowl. When an arena representative informed Freedom that he would be escorted directly to a suite, the 34-year-old stood his ground.

“Why? I purchased tickets, right?” Freedom told the employee. “Just because I purchased tickets, I would like to sit on my seat. I don’t want… Listen, I have the ultimate respect for the police officers here, right? So for that reason… I would like to sit on my seat.”

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When the employee clarified that access was contingent on relocating, stating, “If you would decide to go to the suite, we will let you in,” Freedom firmly reiterated his stance.

“I would like to sit on my seat that I purchased,” Freedom replied.

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“The suite is all I have,” the employee could be heard responding (the staff’s speech is not as audible as Kanter’s).

Freedom again said, “No, I’m very kindly telling everyone here that I would like to sit on my seat that I purchased.”

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As staff explained that the suite provided amenities and that his original ticket cost would be refunded, Freedom pushed back. “But I don’t want to sit in the suite. You guys are trying to put me in a cage… But I don’t want a refund… I don’t care if I’m holding up the line or not. You guys are being bullies right now… Why am I going to the suite? I’m not going there.”

When asked what should happen next, Freedom held his ground, telling staff, “I don’t know what’s next because you guys have to let me in… you have to let me in… because I purchased thousands of dollars in tickets.”

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Questioning if the decision was tied to his t-shirt that said “What Is a Woman?” asking, “Because I’m wearing this t-shirt?” Freedom was eventually told by an Atlanta police officer that his options were limited to the suite or exiting the premises.

“You’re free to go to the city of Atlanta streets. That’s another private establishment over there,” the officer told him. “He’s free to go there. He just can’t be here.”

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Freedom eventually conceded to being escorted off the property, remarking to officers, “I guess you’ll have to escort me,” before telling cameras outside the venue, “Unbelievable, it’s a shame.”

In a subsequent video update, Freedom claimed that the NBA has intervened directly.

“Now the NBA is involved… NBA said security called me and said, ‘Listen, you’re too much threat to everyone out there and we’re not going to let you sit on your seat,'” Freedom said.

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While social media posts accompanying the video claimed the NBA had issued a formal ban against Freedom and Johnson over their t-shirts, neither the NBA nor the WNBA has issued any official statement confirming a league-wide ban.

The video adds another layer to a confusing sequence of events. Before tip-off, the Atlanta Dream and State Farm Arena issued a joint statement outlining the rationale behind directing Freedom to a suite.

Officials stated that Freedom had proactively “contacted federal, state and local authorities, the WNBA, the Atlanta Dream and State Farm Arena officials” regarding potential personal safety concerns ahead of his planned attendance.

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“Following consultations with the WNBA, Dream ownership, State Farm Arena leadership and security officials, we have directed Mr. Freedom to watch tonight’s game from a private luxury suite,” the statement read. “This arrangement is intended to address his security concerns and help provide a safe and positive experience for him and other guests. The suite will have additional security and will be his designated viewing location for the game. State police have also assigned an officer to Mr. Freedom at his request.”

However, Freedom rejected the arena’s alternative and accused them of discrimination.

Wednesday’s incident comes two months after Freedom was ejected from a Chicago Sky game at Wintrust Arena in August following a courtside confrontation with Sky guard Natasha Cloud. While the Sky issued an indefinite home-arena ban against Freedom following that incident, WNBA officials did not enact a league-wide ban, allowing him to legally purchase courtside tickets for the Finals in Atlanta.

Freedom’s recent presence at WNBA events stems from his public commentary regarding gender eligibility rules in women’s professional sports. Earlier this year, both Freedom and former NBA player Royce White declared their intent to enter the WNBA draft.

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WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert recently clarified in correspondence with federal lawmakers that both individuals are ineligible under league rules, confirming that Article XIII Section 1(a) of the collective bargaining agreement restricts player eligibility exclusively to women.