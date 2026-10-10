“You’re a Winner”: Angel Reese Earns Big Praise From 3x NBA Sixth Man of the Year as She Nears Historic Dream With Atlanta

Angel Reese is on a dream run with Atlanta. She wasn’t afraid to manifest her own success, and the Dream has turned that ambition into reality. After sweeping the New York Liberty in the WNBA semifinals, the 24-year-old is heading to the biggest stage of her professional career. And a former NBA star has a message for her that perfectly captures the moment.

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For the past two seasons, Angel Reese was watching playoffs from home. Last year in October, the forward posted, “manifesting the finals>>>” on social media. Before the year is even completed, she revisited that post after Atlanta punched its ticket to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013. Her follow-up tweet was “364 DAYS LATER…”

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After public friction with the Chicago Sky, she was traded to the Atlanta Dream before the season. And now she was crucial in leading the Dream. Lou Williams recognized the effort and has publicly supported her since arriving in Atlanta.

“You’re a winner big dawg,” wrote the former three-time Sixth Man of the Year on X.

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Atlanta defeated New York 85-83 in Game 3 on Friday, completing a three-game sweep of the 2024 champions. Angel Reese finished with a team-high 22 points and also contributed with nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Her performance helped the fourth-seeded Dream withstand a late Liberty rally and secure their place in the championship series.

Rhyne Howard added 21 points, while Jordin Canada recorded 19 points and 11 assists. The contributions made sure Atlanta didn’t let New York dictate the closing minutes.

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The Liberty had already shown how dangerous they could be. After Atlanta built a 44-39 halftime advantage, New York responded in the third quarter and took a 68-66 lead into the fourth. The Dream had to recover quickly, and they did just enough to hold on.

Angel Reese also delivered when the game tightened in the final seconds, helping Atlanta protect its narrow advantage. Her scoring, rebounding, and presence inside proved crucial against a Liberty team that had entered the postseason with championship expectations. This marked the culmination of a goal she had publicly declared a year earlier.

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“I manifested this,” an emotional Reese said in an interview after the game. “When I came to Atlanta, I knew what I was getting. This team has poured so much into me – we pour so much into each other. I posted and tweeted 10/10/25 that I was manifesting the finals, and this is my moment. I’m supposed to be here. I thank God for this moment. And I’m just so thankful.”

Atlanta’s 3-0 series victory might look straightforward on paper, but the Dream had to survive two tense finishes.

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Game 1 ended with a 92-82 Atlanta win after the Dream took control in the second half. Their 32-15 advantage in the third quarter proved decisive, giving them the early momentum they needed. Game 2 was a different story.

Atlanta escaped with a 101-98 overtime victory, with Angel Reese and Canada scoring 23 points apiece. Head coach Karl Smesko’s group carried that resilience into Brooklyn. Even when Liberty seized control in the third quarter of Game 3, Atlanta didn’t fold.

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Their ability to respond to adversity has become a defining part of this postseason run. One more step toward the championship. The Dream are in a familiar position, as they reached the Finals three times before. But 2010, 2011, and 2013 were disappointments. So, 2026 gives the franchise and Angel Reese a chance to help deliver the franchise’s first title.

The Golden State Valkyries, meanwhile, secured their own Finals berth by eliminating the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. The best-of-seven championship series is scheduled to begin on October 17 in San Francisco.

Angel Reese will now face a different challenge against an expansion franchise that has already exceeded expectations in just its second season. Atlanta’s experience and depth will matter, but so will Reese’s ability to maintain the form she showed against New York.