Wednesday, November 25, will bring a busy day for sports fans, with the NBA, NHL, and NFL featuring matchups. The NBA will have nine games on its schedule, including an Emirates NBA Cup clash between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, hockey fans will have 14 NHL games to follow, with the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the nationally televised matchup.

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The NFL will also add to Wednesday’s action, as the Green Bay Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 12 matchup. The game will kick off at 8 PM ET and stream exclusively on Netflix. Basketball and hockey will also feature games throughout the evening, giving fans plenty to follow.

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Here’s a look at the broadcast schedules for November 25.

NBA

The NBA has nine games scheduled for Wednesday as the Emirates NBA Cup group stage continues. The action begins at 5:00 p.m. ET, when the Miami Heat visit the Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN.

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At 7:00 p.m. ET, the Chicago Bulls will face the Charlotte Hornets, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Minnesota Timberwolves will also visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN.

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Imago 261022 — TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2026 — Caleb Wilson R of Chicago Bulls jumps to shoot during the 2026-2027 NBA, Basketball Herren, USA regular season game between Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 21, 2026. Photo by /Xinhua SPCANADA-TORONTO-NBA-BULLS VS RAPTORS ZouxZheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The schedule continues at 8:00 p.m. ET, when the LA Clippers meet the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Phoenix Suns will visit the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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To close out the night, the Sacramento Kings will face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET, while the San Antonio Spurs visit the Portland Trail Blazers at the same time. The Spurs-Blazers matchup will also air on ESPN. Other games will be available through their respective regional broadcasters and NBA League Pass.

NHL

The NHL has 14 games on Wednesday’s schedule, with eight matchups getting underway at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Winnipeg Jets will visit the Boston Bruins, while the New York Rangers take on the Buffalo Sabres.

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The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the nationally televised matchup on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

At the same time, the Ottawa Senators will meet the Florida Panthers, the St. Louis Blues will visit the New York Islanders, and the Calgary Flames will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Philadelphia Flyers will face the Washington Capitals, while the New Jersey Devils meet the Columbus Blue Jackets.

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The Vancouver Canucks will visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET. Two more games will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the Nashville Predators facing the Dallas Stars and the Utah Mammoth taking on the Minnesota Wild.

The Montreal Canadiens will visit the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks against the Seattle Kraken at 9:40 p.m. ET. The San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks will wrap up the NHL schedule at 10:00 p.m. ET. The remaining games will have regional coverage and streaming options, including ESPN+.

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NFL

The NFL has one game scheduled for Wednesday, with the Green Bay Packers visiting the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Thanksgiving Eve matchup is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be available exclusively on Netflix. The broadcast will also feature a halftime performance by U2.

Golf

The first round of the BMW Australian PGA Championship gets underway at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia. The tournament features a 156-player field, with defending champion David Puig among the competitors.

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For viewers in the US, the first-round coverage begins with a Golf Channel streaming window from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Golf Channel’s television coverage will then continue from 9:30 p.m. ET until 1:00 a.m. ET.

Tennis

Tennis fans will have two events to follow on Wednesday, November 25, with the Ankara Challenger by Atak Pro and the Davis Cup Finals featuring matches on the schedule.

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The Ankara Challenger by Atak Pro will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. ET) at ATAK Pro Spor Kulübü in Ankara, Turkey. The day’s order of play features 14 matches across three courts, including six singles and eight doubles contests.

The singles schedule includes Mert Naci Turker against Tuncay Duran, Ergi Kirkin against Andrej Martin, Jelle Sels against Max Wiskandt, Diego Dedura against Oleg Prihodko, Thomas Faurel against Nikita Belozertsev, and Matthew Donald against Romain Catry.

The doubles schedule features Kuzey Cetinkaya and Pamir Diker against Egor Agafonov and Alexandr Binda, S. Ozdemir and Mert Naci Turker against Kenta Miyoshi and Oliver Okonkwo, M. Anavatan and K. Yilmaz against Aaron Funk and Jannik Maute, P. Matuszewski and J. Werblinski against K. Kirci and G. Saritas, T. Duran and Y. Milev against J. Bianchi and J. Sheehy, A.

Poritskyi and V. Ursu against M. Bobichon and R. Catry, V. Manukyan and T. Radovanovic against S. Gulin and D. Obradovic, and D. Vega Hernandez and K. Wehnelt against A. Oetzbach and M. Wiskandt.

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Meanwhile, the Davis Cup Finals continue with a quarterfinal tie as defending champions Italy take on South Korea in Bologna. The tie begins at 4:00 p.m. CET (10:00 a.m. ET) and will feature two singles matches followed by a deciding doubles match if required.

The winner will face Czechia in the semifinals. Viewers in Italy can watch on SuperTennis, while South Korean coverage is available on SkyK. In India, the listed broadcaster is VETO.

That’s all for November 25! Which matchup or sporting event are you most looking forward to watching?