‘Congratulation for Shutting Me Up’: Udonis Haslem Concedes on Live TV as Donovan Mitchell Finally Breaks Career Curse

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally put an end to their rollercoaster semi-final series with an emphatic Game 7 win, defeating the Detroit Pistons. Given their inconsistency, Donovan Mitchell & co. faced a lot of backlash, and many doubted their ability to close out the series. Heat legend Udonis Haslem, known for praising Spida’s leadership, was also one of them.

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Donovan Mitchell not only proved them wrong but also broke his long-standing career curse in the process.

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Heading into Game 7 after missing the opportunity to close on home turf in Game 6, the odds were stacked against the Cavs. With many ruling them out, the team put on a show to decimate the Pistons with a blowout 125-94 win. Following the game, Mitchell, who led the game with 26 points, joined the NBA on Prime crew.

At that time, Udonis Haslem, who never shied away from making bold opinions, bravely accepted his mistake. “Congratulations on advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, and also congratulations to y’all for shutting me up.”

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The Cavs guard, who looked confused initially, wanted clarification. Although Haslem brushed it off. Mitchell admitted he watched a bit of his opinion, saying, “I just kind of skipped by it quick.”

The former NBA vet’s criticism reflected ‌the popular frustration with the Cavs’ lack of urgency in Game 6, as he questioned their intent after the loss. “You’re going back to Detroit Game 7. What’s gonna happen now? You will be judged. Lose Game 7 and see what happens,” Haslem said.

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“If you don’t close this up, you don’t have nobody to blame but yourself.” Listening to Haslem’s sincere comment, fellow panelist Dirk Nowitzki weighed in, saying the Cavs might need to play the clip in the locker room. Looking at their Game 7 performance, it does seem like the Cavs played the clip.

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The 45-year-old’s criticism wasn’t unfair either. The Cavs showed inconsistency throughout, starting the series with a 0-2 record. Although they won the next three, they had recurring issues offensively. In Game 6, the team conceded 20 turnovers, and James Harden recorded yet another game with more turnovers than field goals.

Nevertheless, the team turned it around in Game 7, protecting the ball much better. They reduced the turnover to 11, with Mitchell finishing the game with zero turnover and Harden committing just one.

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This effort eventually ended Donovan Mitchell’s playoff curse, which is advancing to the Conference Finals.

Donovan Mitchell finally broke his Conference Finals curse

Before this season, Donovan Mitchell played eight playoff series without reaching the Conference Finals, despite averaging a whooping 27.8 ppg in the postseason.

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One of the biggest disappointments came in the 2020-21 season with the Utah Jazz. Playing alongside Rudy Gobert, Mitchell helped the Utah side secure the top seed in the West. While many expected the Jazz to make a deep playoff run, it tragically ended in the very first round against the LA Clippers.

Similarly, in the previous season, the Cavaliers finished as the No.1 seed in the East and struggled to get past the first round against the Magic. After surviving Game 7 drama, they lost cheaply to the Indiana Pacers.

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Mitchell, speaking of the loss, showed resistance, saying, “ Y’all gonna say a lot of sh–. Y’all are. And that’s what it takes. I’ve been here. So, I understand, we understand, and we just gotta use it for fuel for next year.”

Haslem later spoke of his statement, highlighting the leadership and his hunger to win. This season, he did exactly the same despite the doubts.