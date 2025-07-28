Deion Sanders Believes He Fell Ill So ‘God’s Power Can Be Shown’ as Family Prays

The more we come to know about Deion Sanders’ mystery time-off, the more we get to see parts of him that we never knew existed. We know him as the ever-exuberant man from the NFL and on the sidelines of Folsom Field. Deion Sanders is someone who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind. And yet, there are things in his life he deals with silently, away from the eyes of the fans. Now set to make his grand return to campus, Coach Prime has a powerful reason for why he went through all these troubles.

Deion Sanders Jr. posted a short video on Instagram where Coach Prime can be heard saying. “I don’t know if I’m ready mentally, emotionally.” That melancholic mood and those words are something that you would rarely associate with the man. The past two months of Deion Sanders ‘ life were shrouded in secrecy. But he continued to assure fans he was okay, despite the urgency of his situation. And when things get tough for the legend, he doubles down on his already strong connection with his faith. Every other day, Sanders would share a lesson rooted in the Bible to help encourage fans. We know one thing about that man for sure: he’s not going to give up.

Now that he’s coming back to Boulder, Caoch Prime is slowly revealing things about his health scare. In a heads-up video, Sanders Jr. explained a tough call his father asked him to take as he dealt with this problem. “He told me to document the whole thing… I’m like bro, I just wanna be there as your son,” Bucky revealed. “Now, as time going on, and as the battle was fought, and the battle was won, I see why,” he added. A focus on faith seems to be a key priority in the Sanders family, as Bucky related this incident to the John 9 verse in the Bible.

“Jesus healed a blind man that was born blind. And they asked who sinned. You know, who sinned to make him this way? …And Jesus said it’s nothing his parents did. This happened so they could see my power in him. You know, so God’s power can be shown,” Bucky said. That was the thought process in Coach Prime’s mind as well. “So, that’s the way my dad was thinking the whole time, with having me record… This is an opportunity for God’s power to be shown, wth all these trials and tribulations I’m going through,” Deion Sanders Jr. added.

Painstakingly, for two whole months, Deion Sanders gave his all to come back to do what he loves: football. Bucky stayed by his side like the dutiful son he is, and is setting up the stage for his return to Colorado. Deiondra Sanders also sent in her support, sharing the word about her father’s struggles. She also had a message for her brother. “Good ole son,” she wrote, accompanying the video. Coach Prime’s latest post is a very small peek into the crisis he was dealing with, which was far grim than we had all pictured.

Deion Sanders dealt with a possibly life-threatening issue

Because there was so much secrecy about the health issues, many were quick to bring up his past ailments. He had to amputate two toes on his left foot to deal with a blood-clotting issue. However, the situation back in Canton was far more serious. Bucky had another sad detail for us in his explainer. “This actually happened in April. I’m not going to lie to you. Before the draft, so… that’s when it started,” he said. We will soon have an idea of what “it” truly is, with a video that Bucky is going to drop tomorrow.

Coach Prime got to thinking the worst during this troubling time. “Yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will,” he said, in a very hoarse voice. “It’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here,” Sanders said heartbreakingly, pausing a lot as he shared his thoughts. His condition was critical, it seems now, with Michael Irvin also commenting on how ill Deion Sanders truly was. But Coach Prime is back and running now, healthy enough to resume his Colorado job before a defining situation set to begin soon.

Coach Prime has always stuck to religion in all matters in his life. Happiness or tragedy, you will always find Deion Sanders taking a moment to remember his faith. It has made him a selfless man, who continues to give to his audiences despite himself going through a distressing period.