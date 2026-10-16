Arch Manning Gets Strong NFL Draft Warning from Former NFL Star After Texas’s Costly Oklahoma Loss

While everyone seems confident about Jeremiah Smith’s NFL future, Arch Manning’s struggles have left fans wondering if the Texas QB needs another year in college before going pro.

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He entered the season carrying the weight of enormous expectations, but Texas’s painful loss to Oklahoma has added a new wrinkle to his NFL future.

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With questions mounting over his consistency and readiness for the next level, former NFL star Gerald McCoy is urging the young quarterback to rethink his timeline.

“I believe yes, he should stay because everybody’s path is different,” Gerald McCoy said on ESPN College Football on October 15, when he was asked if Manning should stay in school for another year. “Some people are NFL-ready. And if Arch wants to maximize who he is, you don’t want to go into the NFL not confident, because in the NFL, it will break you.”

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“You know this: the NFL is a man’s game, and it will break you. It will humble you. So if you’re not tough or confident in yourself and your ability, then you’re never going to have success. He needs to go to the NFL when he believes I can handle everything that comes with the NFL. If he thinks the eyes are on him now, put on one of those NFL logos, and you’ll really, really see eyes. And he needs to do that when he’s overly confident.”

After playing for 11 seasons in the NFL, McCoy has seen the harsh reality of the NFL, and from his lens, Manning is still not ready to compete in a professional league. After all the criticism that is revolving around the QB, it would be a better choice for him to polish all his weaknesses before entering the draft.

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Manning has already completed a year with the Longhorns with a 10-3 record, but they still couldn’t make it to the CFPs. Standing at 4-1 this season after their loss to Oklahoma, Manning’s 2 costly interceptions and poor completion percentage overshadowed his 260 yards and three touchdowns. Those interceptions resulted in the Sooners taking the victory away.

After this game, Manning’s NFL stock also took a hit. He will no longer be seen as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. However, he is still a strong prospect and can be a top five pick. This performance also led to a lot of harsh comments from Jason Kirk of The Athletic, who called him “college football’s most average QB.” But it is not about whether he can get into the NFL or not; it comes down to whether he is ready to play in the pros after this season or not.

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While he has thrown for 1,122 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, the 5 interceptions and being sacked 12 times are the major concerns for many. Manning has been seen struggling in the pocket, and under pressure, he tends to make wrong plays. Many analysts have also pointed out that Manning holds onto the ball for too long when he can’t find his intended receiver, often leaving himself vulnerable to sacks.

However, his biggest weapon is the ability to throw high snaps. He is one of the few QBs who can throw 46 yards straight to the end zone. But his arm strength won’t help him if he crumbles under pressure.

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His HC Sarkisian can protect him from all this criticism by pointing out that all the noise is because of the name on his jersey. However, he won’t be able to protect him from the pressure he would face in the big leagues.

It is not just McCoy who believes that taking another college year can be the best solution for the snapcaller to polish his game further. NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay has also shared a similar thought.

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“Arch Manning—Return. Explore a transfer?—There’s still time to turn this season around. I’m more bullish on his NFL future than the social media doom suggests, but another college season currently looks like his best path,” McShay wrote.

Manning might have to follow in the footsteps of his uncle Eli and Peyton by spending a fourth year in college before making the jump to the NFL.