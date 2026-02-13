Bruce Pearl Sends Message to UNC Freshman Caleb Wilson After Unfortunate Injury

As college basketball proceeds towards its culmination in the NCAA Tournament, everyone has one eye on the talents heading into the NBA Draft as well. Caleb Wilson has seen his draft stock rise considerably this season and is now a guaranteed top-5 pick, especially after wins over fellow top draft prospects.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The North Carolina Tar Heels, though, received a massive blow, as Caleb Wilson suffered a fractured left hand in the 75-66 loss to Miami. The UNC freshman is currently ruled out for an indefinite period, casting major doubts on whether the fans would be able to see him again in the Tar Heels’ uniform before he heads to the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

College basketball analyst Bruce Pearl had words of motivation for Caleb Wilson. The former Auburn coach tweeted about his rise in the draft projections and wished for him to get healthy and return soon.

“Caleb is a special young man. He was ranked behind some of the great players in this class, but that gap has closed. Top 3! The first 10-12 players taken in this year’s draft could be freshmen. So proud of and happy for Caleb and his family. Get healthy and get back!” tweeted Bruce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Wilson is a special talent. The UNC freshman has been having a historic freshman season for the Tar Heels. Currently averaging 19.8 points per game with a shooting accuracy of 57.8%, the 19-year-old also broke Tyler Hansbrough’s record for most 20-point games by a UNC freshman.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Wilson starred for UNC in their win over rivals Duke, scoring 23 points, one less than another top draft prospect, Cameron Boozer. The 19-year-old was spotless from the free-throw line while also recording an 8-of-12 shooting night from the field.

As Wilson heals from his fracture, UNC would hope it doesn’t affect its seeding, with the Tar Heels set to face Louisville, Clemson, and Duke to close out their regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Wilson silences Draft Prep rumors in style

As the NBA Draft approaches, players focus on keeping themselves healthy and avoiding injuries or aggravating old ones to aid their chances of being picked ahead of other draft nominees. Darryn Peterson has faced scrutiny after he missed the Kansas game against Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Wilson’s untimely injury and the indefinite timeline of his recovery pushed similar narratives. The 19-year-old’s record-breaking freshman year has endeared him to UNC fans, despite the fans knowing it could be his final season in college basketball as he entered the NBA Draft.

However, Caleb Wilson has put to rest all rumors of him focusing on the NBA Draft or the prospect of not playing for UNC again due to the fractured left hand. The 19-year-old took to the social media platform X to post, ” It’s not over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 19-year-old previously expressed his love for the UNC program and the fans after the victory over Duke. Wilson also highlighted that the win over rivals Duke is good, but that it is a long season, which points toward him being fully invested in UNC’s aspirations for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Caleb Wilson is in love with the atmosphere around the UNC Men’s Basketball team just as much as the fans are in love with his basketball. And judging by his tweet, there will be more games to witness the 19-year-old play for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he heads into the NBA.