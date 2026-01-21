Kevin McGuff Had One Line for Chance Gray After Ohio State’s Win vs No. 9 TCU

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the TCU Horned Frogs went head-to-head at the Prudential Center in Newark on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Buckeyes came into the fixture with two losses to their name, one more than their opponent on the night. As the two seeded teams clashed in Newark, it turned out to be a pretty close game, with as many as 15 lead changes up until the end of the fourth quarter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both teams had a tough time getting their shots in, with neither side managing to shoot above 40% on the night. However, the Ohio State Buckeyes saw senior guard Chance Gray step up to the plate, with an 8-for-13 shooting night that included 6 three-pointers, as they persevered to hand the TCU Horned Frogs their second defeat of their current NCAAW campaign.

Speaking after the win, Ohio State Head Coach, Kevin McGuff lauded Chance Gray’s game-defining performance. “Chance stepped up when we needed her. We couldn’t win the game today without Chance playing the way she did, and that’s what veteran leaders like Chance do. She is having a great senior season. And I still think she is just scratching the surface to where she’s going to be at the end of the year,” McGuff highlighted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chance Gray has really stepped up to the plate in the last two games for the Ohio State Buckeyes, especially from the three-point line. The senior guard pocketed 7 three-pointers, scoring 23 in the win over Penn State, while her six threes on the night proved to be crucial on a special night in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.

Chance Gray is eligible to enter the 2026 WNBA Draft and is widely regarded as a strong first-round pick. It will be interesting to see what happens to all draft projections if she does declare herself for the draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State can turn into a serious contender with this strategy

Chance Gray has been incredibly proficient from the three-point line in the last two matches. The senior guard shot over 50% from the three-point line against Penn State. Chance took it up a notch, with a game-defining 75% accuracy from beyond the arc. Both matches have seen Ohio State come out victorious, and Kevin McGuff might find the solution to the team’s three-point struggles in the senior guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The entire Buckeyes team has a dismal three-point conversion rate, with a team average of 31.6% this season. Chance Gray’s season average at 34.6% doesn’t make for any better reading. However, the senior guard seems to have unlocked something in her game, as far as three-point shooting is concerned.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Connecticut Nov 16, 2025 Hartford, Connecticut, USA UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 drives the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Chance Gray 2 in the first half at Peoples Bank Arena. Hartford Peoples Bank Arena Connecticut USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20251116_db2_sv3_012

Kevin McGuff’s Buckeyes are currently 17-2, and have taken two major scalps recently in top-seeded opponents like Maryland and TCU. This run is likely to ensure the Ohio State Buckeyes aren’t snubbed anymore when the next Top 25 AP poll rankings come out. However, if Chance Gray continues to be efficient from the three-point line consistently, the teams will now have to worry about the potential outside offensive threat from Ohio State as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ohio State Buckeyes are already 6-1 in the Big Ten Conference Play matchups. Their newfound success from the three-point arc can add another weapon for the opponents to be worried about, especially with the Buckeyes set to face a series of top teams in the next few games.