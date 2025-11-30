Kim Mulkey Downplays LSU’s Historic 100-Point Streak After Win vs Marist

The women’s Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers are on a roll with 8-0 record opening the season. Not just that, they have done it in sublime style, crossing the 100-point streak in a record eight games. Any coach would feel ecstatic with that result, but not Tigers coach Kim Mulkey as she spoke after the game against Marist.

“It’s not, in my world, a big accomplishment,” said Mulkey after her (113-53) win over Marist, which surprised everyone.

Truth be told, what more could anyone ask for? Even the toughest taskmaster would crack a smile at performances like this, but not the former Baylor “headmistress.” After 21 years and countless titles, Mulkey’s standards are sky-high. Satisfaction doesn’t come easily, and her resume makes clear why.

Mulkey has a win record of 0.866 W-L%, winning 762-124. So she has seen it all and doesn’t easily get manipulated by short-term fame or praise. However, she appreciated what her players brought to the table.

“I knew we were talented, but I guess we’re a lot more poised at a younger age for some of them than maybe you can anticipate this early in the season when you have eight new players,” Mulkey added to compliment the players, including the new additions to the squad.

The eight new players in question are none other than -MiLaysia Fulwiley, Kata Koval, Amiya Joyner, Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson, Bella Hines, and Meghan Yarnevich. All from different parts of the world, coming together and playing as “one”.

Also, much of the credit for the team’s success goes to Kim, and even Tiger’s Bella Hines has been very vocal in praising Mulkey. She said, “I wanted to be a part of a winning program, and I know with Coach Mulkey I can do that. A big part of why I wanted to play for Coach Mulkey is because she cares more about me as a person and my education than just a basketball player.”

Flau’Jae’s Magic adds another 100 points for LSU

Keeping the streak going, LSU managed to add another in the bag against Washington, this time with an even better margin. Flau’Jae was the star of the show in that game, adding 16 points in their 112-35 point win. The victory extended their 100-point-per-game streak to eight matches. The last team to do it was Louisiana Tech in 1982, which ironically had Kim Mulkey in the squad.

Apart from scoring points, Flau’Jae had 5 assists, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, and 2 steals to boot. Her teammates, too, didn’t falter, which helped her cause. Zakiyah, Amiya, Mikaylah, Grace, and lose all added 12 points each to dismantle Washington. Washington’s fate was sealed, and loss seemed inevitable because, apart from Charlotte Abraham, none of the others could get into double figures.

As the finished score read 112-35, it clearly showed the dominance that Flau’Jae and her squad have established over the others. Next in line is Kara Lawson’s Duke, who are on a three-game losing streak. Will they be able to pull an upset against the freight train coming towards them?