Michigan Basketball: Dusty May Reveals Why Yaxel Lendeborg Is Unlike Anyone He’s Coached Before

For a player who once chose video games over the varsity court, Yaxel Lendeborg has become the engine behind Michigan’s perfect 11-0 start. Lendeborg leads the Wolverines in scoring at 15.6 points per game while also filling the box score with 7.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and a blistering 59.4 percent shooting from the field.

However, these numbers only tell a part of the story. And no one understands his impact better than head coach Dusty May.

“The way he could elevate his play on the biggest stage is something that I’ve never seen. And we’ve had guys before tell us there were gamers and we pretty much chalk that up as BS. And so we’ve challenged him to change his practice habits to prepare to be great on every on any given night but when the stakes are the highest, he has an ability to play with great awareness, intensity, and make the biggest plays.”

“It’s impressive but also his unselfishness is probably what’s made him unique as any superstar in college basketball,” said Dusty May, making it clear as to why Yaxel is a cut above the rest.

Just ask Maryland (29 points), Gonzaga (20), or even Middle Tennessee (25), and they’ll all tell you the same story about the damage Yaxel Lendeborg left behind. What is even more surprising is that, unlike the majority of college basketball players who have been playing since childhood, Yaxel only took the game seriously after high school.

Academic eligibility hurdles limited Lendeborg’s time on the court in high school, sending him to Arizona Western College in Yuma to begin his post-prep journey. Fast forward to the 2nd of December, and Lendeborg was on the biggest stage yet, celebrating a Players Era championship with Michigan, an oversized ring on his finger after earning tournament MVP honors.

Lendeborg has also found himself in truly rare company. According to ESPN, he shares a remarkable statistical distinction with Hall of Famer Larry Bird. They are the only two players in Division I history to post at least 600 points, 400 rebounds, and 150 assists in a single season.

Beyond the numbers, Lendeborg has also evolved behind the scenes. After joining Michigan, he revamped his training routine by adding yoga, mobility work, and prehab, drawing inspiration from teammate Nimari Burnett. That commitment has paid off on both ends of the floor, with head coach Dusty May crediting the changes for Lendeborg’s noticeable impact, particularly on defense.

As for Lendeborg’s selflessness, it shows up both on and off the court. For Michigan, he’s the guy who does the stuff that doesn’t always end up on highlight reels but still wins games. He boxes out, sets hard screens, and fights in the paint on defense. That mindset showed up against La Salle.

Michigan had a slow start, but Lendeborg kept pushing. He sparked things by finding Aday Mara for an and-one and later throwing a perfect lob for an alley-oop dunk. For a forward, his ability to rebound and create chances for others is something that May admires, as he’s always looking to make the right play instead of just hunting his own shot.

His unselfish mindset, though, has to be owed in part to the culture he found at Michigan.

“It seems like everybody’s unselfish,” Lendeborg once said. “That’s really new to me. I’ve had a lot of guys who wanted every shot, to be the man. I feel like nobody here wants to be the man. Everybody just wants to win. That’s something I’m really happy to be a part of.”

However, when we talk about Lendeborg’s success, we just cannot forget to talk about his mother.

The two factors that shaped Yaxel Lendeborg

Long before Yaxel Lendeborg became one of college basketball’s most talked-about players, his biggest competition was often a video game controller. In high school, he was more likely to be found lost in games than focused on basketball, and that lack of attention showed in his grades and limited time on the court. During his first three years, he played just 11 varsity games, largely because academic eligibility issues kept him off the roster.

His mother, Yissel Raposo, saw his potential and wasn’t afraid to step in. She had conversations with him that shifted his perspective and pushed him to take both school and basketball more seriously. Those talks helped him find motivation, and once he began to embrace the grind, things started to change.

At Arizona Western College in Yuma, he went from an under-the-radar athlete to a dominant force, earning All-American honors and leading the NJCAA in rebounds.

After spending three seasons at Arizona Western, Lendeborg took the next step in his career by transferring to UAB, where he finally made his mark at the Division I level. During his two years there, he earned first-team All-American Conference honors and was twice recognized as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

As his game developed, so did his personal life. He has talked openly about his faith and the role belief in God has played in keeping him grounded through the ups and downs of his career.

“This still doesn’t feel real to me, but I thank God every day for helping me and guiding me through this new chapter in my life,” he said in 2023.

“It’s all a blessing to be honest with you,” he said, remembering everything again this year. “All glory to God and thank you to my mom as well for helping me out and digging me out of the hole that I was in.”

Now, he always prays before leaving for games, and his left shoulder is even tattooed with three crosses.