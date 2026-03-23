JuJu Watkins Makes History, Becomes First Signature Athlete in LeBron James’ NXXT Series

On or off the court, JuJu Watkins just can’t stop making headlines. While the USC guard’s time on the court has been severely restricted by a prolonged ACL injury and its recovery, Watkins still managed to pull off a historic move, becoming the first signature athlete of LeBron James’ Nike NXXT Series.

The LeBron NXXT Gen Silver lining by JuJu, which is headlined by Watkins, will release this summer. It’s, of course, a special moment not only for her but also for NCAAW basketball. According to reports, the shoe features several elements curated and advised by Watkins, including a JuJu doodle and a quiet flower pattern. A post on X from a trusted account revealed the details of the historic collaboration.

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“JuJu Watkins is getting her first signature shoe with Nike this summer, becoming the first athlete to have a signature pair under LeBron James’ NXXT line, per @TheAthletic, ” the post read.

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The shoe also incorporates design elements that reflect her on-court playing style. According to The Athletic, the NXXT Gen Silver lining by JuJu is especially curated for “side-to-side movement” on the court to exploit open spaces and gaps, as well as tight defenses. The shoelaces on the shoe (16mm) are a bit thicker than those on a regular basketball sneaker, reflecting Southern California roots.

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Reports suggest that Watkins has personally tested the shoes’ durability while playing in them during her rehab sessions. And she’s also eager to don them during the 2026-27 collegiate season. She also explained how working on the shoe has motivated her during her ACL rehab.

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“It’s been a long time since my injury, so I continue to attack every day,” Watkins said. “The shoe, it’s just extra motivation. Working out in something you created, I think it’s insane. I can’t wait to get out on the court and actually play in it.”

This collaboration with an NBA legend like LeBron James sets a new benchmark for NIL deals in women’s college basketball, as it showcases the trust and belief these veteran players have in young athletes in the current era. James has also spoken highly of Watkins during the 2026 All-Star Weekend amid their collaboration. “JuJu is an unbelievable basketball player and more importantly, an unbelievable person,” James said. “To be able to collaborate with her was amazing.”

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Even James’ NBA counterpart, Kevin Durant, has also signed an upcoming young talent in Madison Booker from Texas for his NIL initiative with the Longhorns. With this signature shoe, Watkins also joins a list of elite players, including Paige Bueckers, who have had the opportunity to have their own signature shoes during their collegiate careers.

Apart from her off-court achievements, Watkins’s on-court recovery is also progressing well.

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JuJu Watkins Is Already Back on the Court in Her Mind

After missing an entire season, Watkins is eager to get back and help her team. The updates on her recovery are going quite well, with Watkins confident she will return in the 2026-27 season. But, for her, that return to the court has already happened in her mind, where she’s constantly reflecting on how she can help her team in a given sequence of play.

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“When I’m on the bench, I’m imagining myself in certain situations, helping my teammates while they’re playing and seeing how I can play certain things when I get back,” Watkins said in a recent interview.

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Even if she can’t go to the court to play, her mind is already getting prepared with these exercises, such that when she finally makes her comeback on the court under the bright lights after a long time, her mind doesn’t feel out of place.

In her absence, the USC Trojans have done pretty well. They are competing in the March Madness and are currently through to the second round. In Watkins’ absence, freshman Jazzy Davidson has done most of the heavy-lifting in scoring, averaging 18.0 points per game. With Watkins set to return in the upcoming season, it will be interesting to see how Davidson and Watkins link up on the court and how they can help the team reach a higher ceiling.

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Nevertheless, the season has been quite successful for USC, given that they have been without their marquee franchise player. The Trojans do have an opportunity to add more success in this regard. But their opponent is the No. 1 seed South Carolina, which will pose a challenge of gigantic proportions to the Trojans.