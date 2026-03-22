“Shouldn’t Go to Michigan State”: Charles Barkley Comes to Tom Izzo’s Rescue Amid Mounting Criticism

For Tom Izzo, his tactics were never rooted in comfort and mediocrity, but were fueled by aggression. He’s often portrayed as a coach who would do anything to turn the X’s into W’s, even if it means crossing that line with his players. These methods have come under intense scrutiny during his tenure, but NBA legend Charles Barkley has seen something more in them than just aggression.

The moment unfolded following Michigan State’s win over Louisville in the second round of March Madness. Barkley went straight to the point, stating that Izzo’s aggressive style is fundamental to his method, while showering praise on the Michigan State coach.

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“They play a certain way, and you have to play his way. He’s one of the few coaches who can still yell at his players. Because it’s an emotional game, Barkley said. “The media, who don’t know anything about sports, say, ‘Why is he yelling at his players?’ That’s called coaching. If you don’t want to be coached, you probably shouldn’t go to Michigan State. If parents & friends get mad because you’re getting yelled at, get better parents & better friends.”

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Izzo’s aggression has never been personal; it’s always a part of his old-school method. His philosophy is quite simple: he doesn’t hesitate to stand up for his players on the court, but he also wants them to take accountability for their actions and be ruthless. When things go south, Izzo also chooses the hard way to overcome the situation by lashing out at his players or holding them accountable for their actions, as he did against Jeremy Fears Jr. following a loss to Minnesota earlier in the season.

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It has landed him in hot water at times, with fans calling his methods a bit harsh, but this is the same method that has made him a four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and helped him win an NCAA Championship with the Spartans.

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This is exactly the point Barkley was trying to make in his assessment. Being such a veteran coach whose methods have made the Michigan State program so successful, getting validation from the media is the least of Izzo’s concerns. Barkley’s support, of course, adds weight to Izzo’s case, but he isn’t the only one to back him. Former Spartan and three-time NBA Champion, Draymond Green, has echoed what it’s like to be coached by Izzo.

“Thank you for everything you have done for my life,” Green said to Izzo a couple of years back. “Taking an 18-year-old kid who thought I had all the answers, and showing me how to become a man. I thought I was a man, but continuing to show me, “Hey man, just because you’re 22 years old and making money doesn’t mean you’re there.” This perfectly showcases the relationship Izzo develops with his players off the court and the performance he expects from them.

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And it’s the same reason Michigan State has grown into a national basketball powerhouse. With Tom Izzo at the helm, Michigan State reached yet another March Madness Sweet 16. The Spartans beat Louisville 77-69 in the second round of the tournament. Coen Cerr and Fears headlined the win, combining for 33 points. Overall, it was a clean display of precise shooting, ball security, and discipline, pushing the Cardinals back.

The Spartans scored an impressive 42% from beyond the arc. It’s quite an impressive number for a team that’s not especially known for three-point shooting. The defense played its part as well, limiting the Cardinals to 41% shooting. With this win, Michigan State takes a step closer to the Championship. But before that, Izzo

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Tom Izzo Expresses Anticipation to Do Something More ‘Human’ Amid a Tiring Season

Playing 32 games in a row in the Big 10 conference can be tough, especially given the strength of the schedule. On top of that, the postseason March Madness just adds more pressure on the team’s physicality. But amid these tough challenges, Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo have gotten a much-needed window to sit back and let the guards down.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 2, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

With the win over Louisville, the Spartans will be in action again in the Sweet 16 against the winner of the UCLA-UConn matchup. But they got a four-day break between this game, which Izzo feels like a ‘treat’ amid this end of the season.

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“We’re going to play a team that we’ve already played,” Izzo said. “One in an exhibition game or one just that kicked our b*** a week ago. So, we got to do something that we seldom get to do. We get to go home before midnight. That’s a treat. We got to get together as a staff and watch a game against teams we can play. It actually a little human compared to what it’s been.”

Despite the brief window, Michigan State’s challenge is far from being easy. Both UConn and UCLA have handed Tom Izzo’s team a defeat this season. The Huskies beat the Spartans 76-69 in an exhibition game ahead of the season tipoff. On the other hand, the Bruins handed them an 88-84 loss a week back. The upcoming game gives the Spartans a chance to settle the scores. But the matchups will also be a season-defining one for Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

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But having seen Izzo for all these years, he is far from getting bogged down in such situations. Thus, with such an anticipated matchup incoming in a few days, it will be interesting to see how Izzo manages his troops. The game will tip off on Friday, March 27, in Washington, D.C.