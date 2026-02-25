2026 March Madness Anthem: Who Sang It and What to Know

Every March, one song becomes the inescapable soundtrack to college basketball’s biggest moments. For 2026, CBS and TNT have tapped a three-time Grammy-winning group to provide the anthem for every buzzer-beater and bracket-buster, a first for the celebrated band.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The official song for CBS and TNT’s coverage of the 2026 NCAA Tournament is “Give It Away” by the Zac Brown Band from their album Love & Fear. The selection of the song, announced on February 24, marks the first time the three-time Grammy winners have provided the soundtrack for college basketball’s most exciting month.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Selection Sunday on March 15 all the way to the Final Four in Indianapolis, Zac Brown Band’s ‘Give It Away’ will be the soundtrack for every major moment of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the 2026 March Madness Anthem?



Three-time Grammy winners, the Zac Brown Band’s track will be the anthem. They will perform their country-rock music during the NCAA Tournament coverage for CBS and TNT this spring through their song “Give It Away,” which comes from their album Love & Fear. The three-time Grammy winners are the first to do this, which is no small feat considering the company they’re joining. Lady Gaga owned the role in 2025 with “Abracadabra,” and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors set the tone in 2024 with “Dance with Everybody.” The Zac Brown Band will now perform their music to create bracket drama for millions of fans.

​​ When was the 2026 March Madness Anthem Released?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The anthem announcement came on February 24, 2026, via social media and news outlets. The song comes from the band’s latest album Love & Fear, yet its status as the March Madness anthem was announced three weeks before the tournament’s First Four games, which take place on March 17-18. The coverage will showcase the event from the start until the championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why was Zac Brown Chosen for the 2026 March Madness Anthem?

How has the Anthem been used during the March Madness Games?