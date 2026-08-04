“A Dream Come True”: Geno Auriemma Opens Up as UConn Announces Coaching Staff Change

After Jamelle Elliott stepped down in June to launch a leadership consulting business, the University of Connecticut didn’t have to look far for her replacement. The program turned to another member of the iconic 1995 national championship team and is now set to bring back Elliott’s teammate, Nykesha Sales, to Storrs as an assistant coach. And head coach Geno Auriemma couldn’t be more excited, as he expressed in a recent press release on the UConn website.

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“Bringing Nykesha back to UConn is absolutely the best decision that we could make. Having our current players work with one of college basketball’s best players and an all-time WNBA great is a dream come true. Kesha has become an accomplished coach, teacher and recruiter, and she will add a new dimension to our program.”

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Now, Sales certainly arrives with a résumé that backs up the excitement Geno Auriemma expressed in the press release on the UConn page.

As a Connecticut native, she helped lead the Huskies to the program’s first-ever national championship as a freshman. She was a two-time First Team All-American, graduating as UConn’s all-time leading scorer at the time, with 2,178 points. Sales still holds the program record with 447 career steals.

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But her success wasn’t just limited to college.

Sales played in the WNBA for nine seasons with the Orlando Miracle/Connecticut Sun, where she earned 8x All-Star selections while becoming the all-time leading scorer for the Sun with 3,955 points. After retiring, she transitioned into coaching with assistant coaching stops at UCF and Georgia, where she helped both programs reach the NCAA Tournament.

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However, this is much bigger than just a new hire because her return also continues a long-standing tradition under Geno Auriemma – former Huskies returning to coach the next generation. Sales is joining a coaching staff that already includes associate head coach Chris Dailey along with assistants Morgan Valley and Tonya Cardoza. Jamelle Elliot and Morgan Valley both played under Geno and returned as coaches, and Sales is following in their footsteps.

Sales is one of the most accomplished player-turned-coaches Geno Auriemma could have asked for, and after the heartbreaking end to last season, her arrival brings nothing but new opportunities for the Huskies.

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Can Nykesha Sales help UConn bounce back?

The Huskies were the team to beat during the 2025-26 NCAA season. Throughout the regular season, they remained unbeaten, and they carried that momentum all the way to the Final Four, where many expected them to book another trip to the national championship game.

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But in a game that saw plenty of drama, Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks handed UConn its first and final loss, bringing their championship hopes to a heartbreaking end.

But with Sales now on the bench, the Huskies will have one of the greatest guards in program history helping develop their players. From mid-range pull-ups and off-ball movement to perimeter shooting and aggressive on-ball defense, there is plenty the former WNBA star can pass on to the next generation. And with Geno Auriemma’s championship pedigree alongside a Huskies of Honor inductee on the coaching staff, UConn should also have a major advantage on the recruiting trail.

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Sales seems just as pumped to return to UConn, as per the press release.

“Returning to UConn is a full-circle moment for me,” Sales said. “I’m incredibly grateful to Coach (Auriemma), CD (Chris Dailey), Mo (Morgan Valley) and Tonya (Cardoza) for welcoming me back to Storrs with open arms. Connecticut is home and where it all started.”

“UConn obviously had a huge impact on my life and was such a foundational part of my success as a person, player and a coach. Being a part of this legacy again is an incredible honor. I’m extremely grateful and excited.”

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Sales’ addition to the team comes at an exciting time. With freshman center Olivia Vukosa, Serbian point guard Jovana Popovic and French guard Marine Dursus set to arrive at UConn, while veterans KK Arnold, Sarah Strong and Ice Brady continue to lead the way, the Huskies already look like one of the strongest teams in the country months before the 2026-27 season tips off.