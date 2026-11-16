“A Lot Of People Don’t Give Us Credit”: Dawn Staley Reveals Thoughts Following Gamecocks Star’s Career-High Game vs USC

South Carolina’s guard development has quietly become elite, but Dawn Staley says the program still doesn’t get its due. The coach has trusted her players to grow into bigger roles, and Tessa Johnson’s latest performance offered an example of that development. Now, following the Gamecocks’ 89-85 win, Staley has made a pointed observation about the program’s guard development.

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“It’s four years of playing,” Dawn Staley told reporters after the game, per an X post by reporter Chaz R. Frazier.

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“A lot of people don’t give us credit for developing guards, right? Tessa came to us very, very talented, right? We provide the practices and the opportunity to play and to play in big games. What she’s done is she’s just stepped up every single year… And now, as a senior, expectation is for her to play the way she’s playing and do it at an efficient clip. I thought she just really shouldered us today on the offensive end, when we needed a bucket, she gave it to us. For her to be playing out of position, to be able to do what she’s doing, I think is incredible.”

Her comments were sparked by Johnson’s performance. No. 1 South Carolina walked into the game against No. 3 USC as part of the second ‘The Real SC’ showdown. The senior gave her team the offensive spark it needed in this early-season test, finishing with 28 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including three three-pointers and hitting seven of her eight free throws. She also added three assists and two steals in her 39 minutes on the floor.

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Her impact was important during the first half, when the Gamecocks needed to recover from an early 13-5 deficit. Johnson logged 17 points before halftime, helping the team take a 49-45 lead at the break and never falling behind again.

Her performance marked the highest single-game scoring outing by a South Carolina player against an AP top-five opponent in 25 seasons. She surpassed A’ja Wilson’s record of 27, which she set against UConn in the Elite Eight in 2018. This now extends the Gamecocks’ record to 4-0, extending their record against USC to 5-0 all-time.

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The team also saw valuable contributions from other key pieces. Chloe Kitts, returning this season after an ACL injury, logged her third straight double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Joyce Edwards added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

USC tried hard, with JuJu Watkins pouring in 25 points, but South Carolina held on, sealing the game with Jordan Lee’s final-minute block and Johnson’s game-icing free throws.

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The Gamecocks had led by 12 with less than four minutes left, but USC came back in striking distance, including back-to-back threes to cut the lead to two with 42 seconds left.

Johnson’s career-high performance didn’t come out of nowhere. Her progression at South Carolina has been gradual but consistent, with her offensive contribution increasing every season. After averaging 6.6 points as a freshman in 2023-24, she improved to 8.4 points per game in her sophomore season before going up to 12.8 points last year.

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Her shooting has continued to separate her from the pack, shooting an astounding 43% or more from beyond the arc.

“I hope all the WNBA scouts are watching her because she’s adding to her game to make her an incredible guard that can swing. She can handle the basketball,” Dawn Staley added. “I think she is probably the best shooter in the country. And now you can add scoring because she’s attacking the rim right now as well.”

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For Dawn Staley, Johnson’s night was proof of what four years at South Carolina can do. Her final year in college will now be an opportunity to showcase just how far her game has come.