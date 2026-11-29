With 4:25 left in the third quarter, Lily Zeinstra’s three-pointer put FGCU ahead 50-49, leaving Tennessee scrambling to avoid an upset. Tennessee beat Florida Gulf Coast by eight, but the Aaliyah Moore who gave the halftime speech still felt the Lady Vols fell short of their standard. Five days earlier, they suffered their first loss to UCLA. Before that, they were 6-0, scoring 98.2 points a game and winning every game by at least 22. Friday did not look like that team. Moore noticed first.

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“Yeah, well, I’m looking at this paper right now. And, I mean, they only had 18 turnovers,” Moore said after an 88-80 win. “We only turned them over 18 times. That’s not Tennessee’s standard. We want to turn people over 25 plus, if not in the 30s.”

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Moore, a sixth-year forward who sat out last season injured after starting her career at Texas, was pointing to the heart of Tennessee’s identity. Through its first seven games, the full-court press had forced 29.0 turnovers and 17.9 steals a game.

Against the Eagles, however, the Lady Vols forced just 18 turnovers and recorded a season-low nine steals, even though they still scored 29 points off those giveaways.

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Their shooting offered another explanation for the struggle. Tennessee made 28 of 77 shots, shooting 36.4%, and 10 of 33 threes, while converting just 14 of 33 layups. That matters for a pressing team, as missed shots can allow opponents to get the ball up the floor before the press is set.

The misses came in clumps: an 0-of-6 stretch late in the first quarter, followed by 1-of-12 early in the second, including seven missed threes in nearly six minutes. During that stretch, an 11-point lead shrank to 31-29.

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It was a different problem from the UCLA loss, when the Bruins outrebounded Tennessee 45-33 and blocked nine shots compared to the Lady Vols’ one. Against the Eagles, Tennessee won the boards 51-39. Its 20 offensive rebounds produced 17 extra shots, helping keep the game from slipping away.

But the defense was where the cracks showed.

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Icon Sportswire NASHVILLE, TN – JANUARY 19: Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell looks on from the sideline during a game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Lady Vols, January 19, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Women s – Tennessee at Vanderbilt EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250119029

Florida Gulf Coast, which was 4-4 and had lost 116-58 to South Carolina ten days earlier, scored 80 points on 45% shooting. During Tennessee’s six wins, no opponent had scored more than 65.

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Moore did not wait until the postgame to address it. With Tennessee leading just 45-38 at halftime, she delivered a speech “with some bass in my voice,” warning that “this is not going to cut it” and that small lapses could leave the team “get embarrassed on national television” in SEC play.

The warning did not produce an immediate turnaround. FGCU opened the third quarter on a 5-0 run, and Tennessee made just one field goal in the first six minutes, falling behind.

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Tennessee eventually found its footing by spreading the scoring. Kaylene Smikle led with 20 points, Naomi White added 17 with five threes on six attempts, and Kennedy Fauntleroy scored 14, including a third-quarter buzzer-beating three and the clinching layup at 1:06. Moore finished with 11 points and six rebounds, while Janneh, Smikle and Zhen Craft also helped bring the energy.

Florida Gulf Coast got within 85-80 at 2:04 but did not score again.

SI’s Charles Mays noted that Moore could have settled for a win-is-a-win answer but instead pointed out what could get Tennessee beaten in SEC play. She also said the players recognize what they are not doing before coach Kim Caldwell has to tell them, a sentiment Caldwell echoed after the game.

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Kim Caldwell’s Frustration Isn’t New, and Neither Is Her Honesty

“We couldn’t keep the ball in front of us, and we should have been able to, but we didn’t have the defensive intensity and the sense of urgency to keep the ball in front of us,” Caldwell said after the win.

She was not surprised FGCU gave her team a game, but she was “disappointed that we couldn’t separate it more than what we did.” It was the first time this season she had seen the group so disconnected.

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Early in the game, Caldwell said she told Moore, “I need you to talk. Nobody else is talking, nobody else is connected,” adding that once Moore did, “things really picked up.”

Still, the third quarter got worse before the fourth got better.

Caldwell’s tone is worth comparing with what she said after the UCLA loss. “I hate to lose,” she said then.

She believed Tennessee could have won that game and felt the team could get 10 to 12 points better, adding that she was confident the group was bought in. After a loss, she sounded calm. After a win, she sounded irritated.

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That standard came at a cost last year. After Tennessee lost to NC State 76-61 in the NCAA Tournament’s first round, finishing 16-14, the worst winning percentage in program history, Caldwell blamed herself for abandoning the press in favor of a Plan B.

“It was the worst year of my professional career,” she said, admitting there was no clear leadership from her. This season, the players are beginning to fill that gap.

Next comes Houston, which is 8-0 and has already watched Tennessee play. In Moore’s words, the Cougars “saw all our flaws.” The championship game is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, marking the first meeting between the programs.

For a team that learned last year what happens when it drifts from its identity, a narrow win is a warning. And Moore made sure everyone heard it.