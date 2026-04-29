Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeCollege Basketball

“Absolutely Pathetic”: Dick Vitale Issues Statement Over NCAA’s Shift Toward 76-Team Format

google_perference

Add us on Google

Ojus Verma

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 29, 2026 | 12:54 AM EDT

HomeCollege Basketball

“Absolutely Pathetic”: Dick Vitale Issues Statement Over NCAA’s Shift Toward 76-Team Format

google_perference

Add us on Google

Ojus Verma

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 29, 2026 | 12:54 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Ojus Verma

732 Articles

Ojus Verma is a College Basketball and WNBA author at EssentiallySports. As head of the Analysis Desk and a former player with 13 years of experience, he specializes in decoding tactics, player development, and the evolution of rivalries shaping the game. Ojus’ coverage of the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese saga, dating back to their college days, has earned recognition for its balance of insight and context.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Snigdhaa Jaiswal

ADVERTISEMENT