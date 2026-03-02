Accusations Fly From Miami AD After Bruce Pearl Labels 29-0 Mark NCAA Unworthy

An undefeated season should guarantee a tournament spot, right? Not according to Bruce Pearl. The legendary coach was not overly impressed with the Miami RedHawks’ perfect record. The assessment was not met in kind by the Athletic Director of Miami (OH), as he didn’t hold back.

Pearl declared that Miami Ohio’s perfect 29-0 record doesn’t mean anything without winning the conference tournament. That finally pushed Miami’s AD David Sayler over the edge. He publicly fired back, saying that Pearl showed his “true colors” on national television.

“You are completely wrong. You shouldn’t be near a TV studio covering this sport when you show your true colors. It’s awful how disrespectful you are. Good job,” Sayler said.

“You even slipped in a ‘we’ when talking about Auburn,” continued Sayler. The claim that Pearl used “we” when referring to his son, Steven Pearl’s Auburn team, adds to the controversy by suggesting that bias affects his analysis of the tournament.