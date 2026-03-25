Addy Brown Bids Farewell to Iowa State as Cyclones Star Announces Next Chapter

The sting of an early March Madness exit was just the beginning of Iowa State’s problems, as the program was just dealt a much bigger blow to its future. And it will be with Bill Fennelly’s rebuilding, as their key starter, Addy Brown, has recently confirmed she won’t suit up for Iowa State in the 2026-27 season.

Brown, a 6’2 forward, concluded her junior year this season and has one remaining year of collegiate eligibility. Unfortunately, that won’t happen in a Cyclones jersey, as she has decided to enter the transfer portal. She announced her decision with a heartfelt farewell post to the Iowa State community, where she reminisced about her time in the program while expressing enthusiasm for her upcoming move.

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“A sincere thank you to all my teammates that I have been fortunate to play with- these past three years have meant everything to me. The relationships I’ve built and the memories I’ve created will stay with me forever,” Brown wrote. “As I prepare to complete my degree and continue toward my graduate studies, I’m grateful for how Iowa State has shaped me both on and off the court. The decision comes after a lot of thought about my future and goals. While it’s never easy to move on, I believe this is the right step for me, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

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In her three years as a Cyclone, Brown has been an all-around contributor. Although most of the spotlight on the hardwood was attracted by their franchise player, Audi Crooks, in recent years, Brown proved to be equally efficient and decisive when she was needed to be.

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The Cyclones forward also ranked among the top three scorers on her team (overall average of 13.6), while recording over 7.5 rebounds in each of her collegiate seasons. But for Brown, it was the rapport with fans that set her apart in the Cyclones community.

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The fans, too, didn’t hesitate to show their love towards Brown, including the instance last month when Brown returned to a standing ovation at the Hilton Coliseum from an 11-game absence, courtesy of a lower-body injury. “Cyclone Nation – I have always felt your love and support,” Brown specifically highlighted in her post. “You truly bring the energy to Hilton each and every game, and that is what makes playing at Iowa State such a special experience.”

With the transfer portal set to open on April 6, the attention will definitely be on her regarding the program she lands for her senior year. Given Brown’s overall game, there’s little doubt that several top programs will monitor her situation during the 15-day transfer window. And don’t get surprised if the Cyclones forward lands on a Championship-contending team.

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Besides Brown, several other Cyclones players, including Reese Beaty, Reagan Wilson, Lilly Taulelei, and Aili Tanke, are also looking to hit the transfer portal ahead of the 2026-27 year.

Addy Brown Leaving Iowa State Without Any ‘Regrets’

As Iowa State qualified for their fifth consecutive March Madness, the 2025 edition concluded in the same way as their previous editions: without a deep run in the tournament. Losing to No. 9 Syracuse wasn’t definitely on the cards for Brown and co, especially given the Cyclones had a 63.8% chance of winning the game. But in a typical March Madness upset, the Cyclones dropped the game 72-63.

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Imago Photo by August Anderson

Yet despite this massive upset, Brown isn’t bogged down by this heartbreaking end to the season, as she feels this was all she and her team could do to give their season some substance. “We gave extra shots,” she said. “We did everything we could to feel confident about shooting coming into this game. So, I’m not leaving without any regrets. I think we did what we could, and sometimes it just doesn’t fall.”

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Despite Brown and Iowa State’s efforts on offense, the team had a dismal shooting night. The Syracuse Orange outscored the Cyclones from the field: 41% to 39%. On top of that, the Cyclones’ efforts from the three-point line were disappointing, too, scoring just 14% of their chances. Iowa State also left five unguarded points on the table, which eventually cost them in a 9-point first-round defeat.

Brown had a decent performance in what went on to be her final appearance for Iowa State. The Cyclones forward logged 31 minutes in the game, recording five points, seven rebounds, and seven assists each. But in a do-or-die March Madness, Brown’s team needed more from her to complement Audi Crooks’ 37 points, especially given her 2 of 11 from the field in the game.

Now that Addy Brown is gone from the team, those all-around performances won’t come from a single position on the court. And it will be interesting to see how the Iowa State Cyclones rebuild the play around Crooks and Jada Williams. What are your thoughts on Brown’s decision to hit the transfer portal? Do let us know in the comments.