Air Force Announces Indefinite Suspension of Coach Joe Scott As Cadet-Athlete Concerns Surface

BySourav Ganguly

Jan 17, 2026 | 1:52 PM EST

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Air Force Falcons, things turned even darker. After piling on a consecutive 10-game losing streak, the Falcons are now in even more trouble as they have lost their wings. Apparently, a misdemeanor has taken place within their ranks, which has led to the immediate suspension of one of their top staff members.

Air Force’s head coach Joe Scott has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into the treatment of cadet-athletes. His replacement has already been found in assistant coach Jon Jordan, who will serve as interim head coach. The Air Force Academy announced it via a press release and said the suspension will stay indefinitely as the school investigates the authenticity of the charges labeled against him.

Scott had perhaps the most successful run in Air Force men’s basketball history during his first stint as head coach from 2001 to 2004, leading the Falcons to their first Mountain West title and first NCAA tournament appearance in 42 years.

