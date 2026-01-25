AJ Dybantsa Addresses NCAA History That Involved More Than Just Him

It was a good day to be a freshman in college basketball. AJ Dybantsa continued to play like a custom-made player on NBA 2K. Going up against Utah, Dybantsa dropped 43 points,6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 15-of-24 shooting in the 13th-ranked Cougars’ 91-78 win over Utah. From his trademark dunks to smooth fadeaways, he dominated on the way to breaking the BYU freshman scoring record. However, he was not alone in wowing the fans today as two other freshmen went off for 40+ points.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

No. 6 Houston’s Kingston Flemings put up 42 points against No. 12 Texas Tech, and No. 11 Illinois’ Keaton Wagler with 46 against No. 4 Purdue. Both played like they had the golden touch. Flemings had 6 assists and 2 rebounds as well, with Wagler having 4 assists playing away at Purdue. This was the first instance in college basketball history when three freshmen scored 40 or more points on the same day. Listening to this record, AJ Dybantsa had some praise for his fellow freshmen.

“Yeah, we’re actually watching Tech versus Houston. So, I saw Kingston live when he hit that 42 mark, and I was like, are these freshmen going crazy?” He told the media. “I feel like we have a crazy class. I think we have one of the best classes in recent years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And that doesn’t even include Cameron Boozer, who scored 32 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and added 2 assists. Tennessee’s freshman forward Nate Ament had a career high of 29 points with rebounds in their win over Alabama. The day further enhanced the argument that this is the best freshman class, probably ever. The latest mock draft from ESPN includes its top 7 picks as all freshmen.

The current consensus one-and-done top three of Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Boozer are already deemed generational talents, but even down the order, things are looking sunny for NBA teams with first-round picks in 2026. Flemings is projected to go at No.5 to the Jazz, while Ament is at No.7.

“I’ve been playing against these guys since I was 15, starting at EYBL and different camps, Nike Academies, and Curry camps, and stuff like that,” Dybantsa further said. “So, I’ve seen these guys grow, and it’s just amazing to be a part of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: IMAGO

The coincidence that some of the most talented youngsters happened to be in the same class has definitely helped each of them grow. Elite competition does not let players stagnate. Playing consistently with and against someone better has sharpened this class to what it is. They started out as amazing talents, but this group wouldn’t have been this good unless they played together from the very beginning. While it’s an elite group of one-and-dones, AJ Dybantsa made a huge development towards becoming the No.1 draft pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

AJ Dybantsa Takes Huge Step Boosting His Draft Stock

40 points or not, Dybantsa was already being considered a lock in the top 3 of the 2026 draft. However, AJ Dybantsa wants to be No.1. “My ultimate goal since I was a kid was to be drafted No 1. So that was my ultimate goal. Whichever team picks me, I will be blessed. But my ultimate goal was to go no 1,” AJ Dybantsa said. The only deficiency so far in his scouting report was his 3-point shooting.

“When it comes to areas of weakness, his 3-point shot is the one to watch. It’s not necessarily a deficiency since his mechanics are sound and he’s already a strong midrange scorer,” the SI scouting report stated back in September 2025. “But expanding that range consistently will take his game to another level. If Dybantsa can reliably knock down 3-pointers, his case to be the number one overall pick becomes even stronger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his record performance, Dybantsa went 3-4 from the three-point line. This was his best shooting performance in a BYU shirt. While that is not a volume for a shooter, Dybantsa needs a A- level shot just to give his defenders some outside threat and improve his draft stock. Dybantsa explained that he is working very hard on this behind the scenes.

“I’ve been in, like I wouldn’t say a slump. I mean, I’ve been hitting shots, but it’s been like 50/50, and I know I put in a lot of reps,” he said. “I know I put a lot of work into my reps. So finally, just seeing that the work pays off.”

Dybantsa came into this game shooting 30.2% from the 3-point line, now that percentage has bumped up to 34% after this performance. It was also his most accurate performance in the last five games, with a true shooting percentage of 75%. Dybantsa will look to ride this momentum and further sharpen that shot.