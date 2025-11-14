AJ Dybantsa, BYU Face Concerning Development Before Game Vs UConn

Being a BYU fan this year feels like hitting the jackpot. You get to watch AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the nation and one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball, suit up every single night. Add to that a preseason AP Top 10 ranking for the first time in program history and a 3-0 start to the season that already includes a win over the Villanova Wildcats, and life in Provo seems pretty perfect right now. But even in paradise, storms have a way of rolling in….

According to a press release from the Provo Police Department, a member of BYU’s men’s basketball team was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly driving under the influence. That player was none other than junior forward Kennard Davis Jr.

Davis, 20, sustained “minor injuries” in the crash and was taken to the Provo Police Department for further evaluation, according to Provo Police public information officer Janna-Lee Holland. The incident happened at the intersection of 900 West and Center Street in Provo, with officers arriving at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Holland also confirmed that the driver of the other vehicle did not require hospital transport.

“During the accident investigation, officers found cause to place one of the drivers — Kennard Davis, aged 20 — under arrest for suspected DUI. Davis was transported to the Provo Police Station for further investigation and was subsequently cited with DUI charges. He was released for medical treatment for minor injuries, and his vehicle was impounded,” the news release stated.

A more detailed report from the police is expected on Friday. Meanwhile, the Cougars are fully aware of the situation unfolding back home, even as they traveled to Boston on Thursday ahead of their showdown with No. 3 UConn on Saturday at TD Garden. They released a brief statement Thursday night: “We are aware of the allegations and looking into the situation.”

The Southern Illinois transfer did not suit up for BYU’s most recent game against the Delaware Blue Hens due to a sore Achilles — a match where AJ Dybantsa and company had to rally from a three-point halftime deficit to win 85–68. Dybantsa was once again one of the best players on the floor, finishing with 18 points and 7 rebounds as the Cougars pulled away late.

No one knows if Kennard Davis was even on that plane to Boston, and without him, beating UConn won’t be easy.

Can Aj Dybantsa and co beat UConn without Davis?

Both the Huskies and the Cougars entered the season as top-10 programs in the country, and this match is a perfect preview of the kind of heavyweight battles we could see in March Madness. Like AJ Dybantsa and co, UConn has also rolled to a 3-0 start. But heading into their fourth game, the Huskies could have a major edge if Kennard Davis is unable to play.

Davis averaged 9 points per game in his first two outings and is the Cougars’ fourth-leading scorer behind senior and preseason All-America candidate Richie Saunders, AJ Dybantsa, and guard Robert Wright III. And while BYU will still have its top three scorers available, they’re running into a UConn team loaded with firepower — a team that already has four different players averaging double figures.

They’ll be up against a program with championship DNA, and overcoming that won’t be easy. Naturally, ESPN has the Huskies listed as the favorites, giving them a 64.8% chance to win. But when you’ve got a talent like AJ Dybantsa — a lottery pick in the upcoming draft and a game-changer on the court — anything can happen.

You can catch all the action on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 5:00 PM MT from TD Garden in Boston, MA, or tune in live on Fox. As we wait for tip-off, don’t forget to drop your score predictions in the comments below!