AJ Dybantsa Makes His Celtics Loyalties Clear With NBA No. 1 Draft Pick Admission

The NBA’s top prospect isn’t hiding where his heart lies. AJ Dybantsa, widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick, made his Boston Celtics loyalties unmistakably clear with a candid admission that’s already turning heads across the league.

A simple visit with his father to a Boston Celtics game during the Paul Pierce era would turn into a lifelong association with the club for AJ Dybantsa, which was something nobody predicted. Dybantsa is not willing to hear anything bad about Boston.

“You can’t tell him anything bad about Boston sports,” BYU assistant Brandon Dunson had revealed about Dybantsa. So what happened when AJ Dybantsa was put in the spot during an interview for Yahoo Sports?

During the interview with Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz, Dybantsa was asked what he would sacrifice if it came down to choosing between the no 1 draft pick or an assured place in the Boston ranks during the 2026 NBA draft. He gave a clear answer.

“Well, it’s really not my choice, but my ultimate goal since I was a kid was to be drafted no 1. So that was my ultimate goal. Whichever team picks me, I will be blessed. But my ultimate goal was to go no 1,” AJ Dybantsa said.

At present, he has two notable challengers in sight, and that is Duke’s Cameron Boozer and Kansas’s Darryn Peterson.

Dybantsa’s frame, coupled with his abilities to dominate with the ball, streaky three-point shooting (32.6%), and overpower in the paint, makes him a one-of-a-kind player. Dybantsa’s stats speak volumes about his abilities – 22.5 PPG, 6.8 rebounds,3.6 assists, and a 54.7 FG%. So the possibilities are high, and what can be better than finishing your college run with an NCAA championship trophy to boot? However, for that to happen, Kevin Young’s team will have to improve an important area in their game.

BYU picked up the win thanks to an ‘ill’ AJ Dybantsa

In the past five games, the BYU Cougars have won four of them. One of the closest games was the one against Texas Christian University back on Wednesday. BYU won 76-70. The star player of the evening was AJ Dybantsa. But according to his coach, this wasn’t his best performance, as he was not at a 100%. In fact, Kevin Young was scared that his star pupil might die on the court.

“Thought AJ was going to die out there, and they just found a way to make plays. He’s obviously a great player. We needed him, and he stepped up,” Kevin Young said in the postgame conference. “Even on an off night, the guy still looks like an all-world, generational-type player, even when he’s sick. Threw me off with the long sleeves, I’ll be honest. That threw me off. I was like, ‘Oh boy.’ I don’t like when guys do random stuff like that. I’m very routine-driven, so I was like, ‘What’s happening right now with the sleeves?’”

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Dybantsa scored 25 points, scoring two out of seven three-pointers, and 8 out of 22 field goals. He also got a total of six rebounds, one offensive and five defensive rebounds.

Despite having Dybantsa on their side, the shooting is a field in which BYU is struggling. So a solution needs to be found for this problem, otherwise issues will persist. The road gets tougher from here on as teams like Arizona, Kansas, and Baylor patiently wait to expose those gaping wounds even further, which might put a question mark on AJ Dybantsa’s hopes of becoming the no 1 pick.