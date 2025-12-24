A’ja Wilson Chimes In As Dawn Staley, South Carolina Land Top-10 Recruit Jerzy Robinson

Dawn Staley is on the move! Just a day after the South Carolina Gamecocks’ head coach secured a French player who makes dunking look like a child’s play, Jerzy Robinson, the nation’s top shooting guard, announced her commitment to play in Columbia. But that’s not it.

Just hours after Robinson made the announcement, former South Carolina star and three-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson delivered a heartfelt message welcoming the guard into the program.

“Welcome to the Gamecocks family! You made the best choice. There is no place like Columbia,” Wilson said as per a video aired by ESPN.

“And if I can give you any piece of advice, I would say – be on time. Set your alarm, AM, PM, whatever you do, be on time and make sure you are always on time…But I’m so excited to watch you grow as a person and as a player and take the next step in your journey. Enjoy every moment, every minute, and before you know it, I’ll be seeing you in the big league. You ready? I know you are! Go Gamecocks!”

While the hints have always been there, be it Robinson visiting Carolina’s exhibition game on Oct. 24, or going to a football game with the coach and Wilson, the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 3 overall prospect in the nation according to 247Sports, officially chose to play under the guidance of coach Staley on Tuesday, over LSU and UConn. The 6-foot-0 Sierra Canyon standout revealed her decision live on ESPN, calling Columbia “home” and describing the program as a place of peace.

Originally, Jerzy Robinson is from Phoenix, where she won a state championship at Desert Vista before transferring to Sierra Canyon in 2023, where, as a Junior, she averaged 26.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.1 steals, earning MaxPreps First-Team All-American honors.

As the highest-ranked recruit Staley has landed since Joyce Edwards in the class of 2023, at just 15 years old, Robinson also signed an endorsement deal with Nike and is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that represents several current and former South Carolina players, including Wilson herself. And with her addition to the Gamecocks’ class of 2026, Dawn Staley’s program future is looking bright as ever. So far, the players who have committed to this team are:

No. 5 Jerzy Robinson

Alicia Tournebize, a 6-foot-7 star from France

No. 17 Kaeli Wynn

No. 18 Kelsi Andrews

In the 2025-26 NCAA season, the South Carolina Gamecocks are already dominating the tournament, but with these additions on their upcoming roster will turn them into one of the deadliest teams in the league.

What will Dawn Staley’s South Carolina look like in 2026–27 with Jerzy Robinson?

The Gamecocks, ranked No. 3, currently sit at 12-1 in the ongoing season, where their only loss so far came against the No.2 Texas Longhorns. However, Dawn Staley is expected to be without Ta’Niya Latson, Raven Johnson, and Maryam Dauda in the next season, which would create immediate holes across the backcourt and frontcourt. Center Madina Okot is also set to exhaust her eligibility, though Staley has publicly stated the program plans to fight for an additional year after Okot’s time playing in Kenya before arriving in the United States.

On the other hand, Ashlyn Watkins announced in July that she plans to return for her senior season in 2026–27, which would provide the team continuity, athleticism, and defensive versatility in the frontcourt. Chloe Kitts, meanwhile, will face one of the program’s biggest swing decisions, where she has to choose between returning for another season or declaring for the 2026 WNBA Draft after missing the current year while recovering from an ACL tear.

That uncertainty is precisely why the arrival of Jerzy Robinson, Wynn, Tournebize, and Andrews matters so much. With elite scorers and playmakers already secured, Staley is positioning South Carolina to absorb outgoing talent without taking a step back competitively.

The Gamecocks are quietly assembling a class capable of sustaining the program’s championship standards through the next roster cycle. The pieces are moving and have made one thing clear: South Carolina’s transition is already being planned from a position of strength.