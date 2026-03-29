A’ja Wilson Opens Up on Dawn Staley’s Demands Behind Raven Johnson’s Rise

Playing for a basketball powerhouse brings pressure, but doing it for a Dawn Staley-led program elevates that two-fold. Every player who has won a Gamecocks jersey in recent times has learnt this simple rule the hard way. A’ja Wilson, one of the greatest to play for Staley and the program, doubled down on how these pressure factors contribute to the success of players like Raven Johnson.

In a conversation with ESPN writer Sean Hurd, Wilson praised Johnson for her growth across her Gamecocks tenure while meeting the tough demands posed by head coach Staley.

“You know the thing about Ray, I can only imagine from a point guard position being coached by Coach Staley, Wilson said. “That is something I would never ever understand. I know it’s tough, I know it’s very hard. I know it’s very hard to keep the mindset of wanting to be there, not wanting to be like, ‘I’m good.’ Understanding what (Coach Staley) wants from you every single day is something that is truly different from a point guard position.”

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It’s no surprise that Staley demands a certain level of effort from her players. Striking a fair balance between strictness and independence has been the core of her coaching style. On rare occasions, Staley might be a bit too rigid, like the time she took Aliyah Boston and the team’s sandwiches after they lost to Indiana. But at the end of the day, this strictness is a part of embedding a sense of discipline in her players. For Johnson, this prep is even tougher, especially with the pressure Staley puts on her guards.

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“If anything goes wrong on the floor, I blame the point guards,” Staley said last year. “Anything, any kind of misconnect, miscommunication. And they could not have been involved in the interaction.”

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Having played under Staley and winning a National Championship with her, A’ja Wilson knows perfectly what Staley’s coaching philosophy is all about. It was Staley who elevated her ceiling to one of the most decorated WNBA players of all time, ever since she arrived at South Carolina. She left the program as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft and winner of the coveted Naismith College Player of the Year honor. Wilson is now a three-time WNBA champion.

Unlike Wilson, Raven Johnson’s growth hasn’t been a steady upward trend. She struggled occasionally, with her level of volume scoring going against her at times. In the 2025-26 season, she’s scoring at just 10 per game. But Johnson has never been about just scoring; it’s all about the other things she does around it: elevating her scoring in big matches and recording an all-around performance.

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We’ve seen how she steps for her team against opponents like LSU or in their March Madness game against the Sooners. With the team’s scoring leader, Joyce Edwards, struggling on the court, the Gamecocks needed some reassurance on the offensive end. Johnson stepped up, scoring an impressive 18 points as Dawn Staley’s South Carolina edged past Oklahoma to the Elite Eight.

And after this 68-94 win, Staley knew it was Johnson’s crucial backcourt performance that heavily shifted her team’s chances in their favor.

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Dawn Staley Heaps Praise on Raven Johnson Following RO16 Win

Johnson scored 18 points with an impressive 8 of 11 from the field, made 2 rebounds, and dished out 3 assists. Her numbers aren’t justified solely by the box score, since it doesn’t include any leadership metrics. But Dawn Staley didn’t hesitate to pinpoint Johnson’s quality and leadership during the post-game press conference.

“We all knew she was capable of playing at this level,” the head coach said. “But she has sacrificed a lot at the beginning and end of her South Carolina career by just being a giver, a winner, and making winning plays,” Staley said. “She’s probably option number two or three in the depth chart of getting shots. But she can manufacture her own shot at this point. I’m just happy she played efficiently. She’s leading, I mean, she’s leading beyond the game.”

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The budding defensive star is going to be a player to look out for. She is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year and is also an SEC All-Defensive Team honoree. By the next year, she’s going to bring more to the table.

Johnson and Staley’s next contest will be in the Elite Eight game against the TCU Horned Frogs. Given their momentum in the season, South Carolina is expected to win this matchup. Fans will count on Johnson to pull through to get the Gamecocks through to the Final Four.