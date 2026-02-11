Alabama Coach Takes Subtle Dig at Baylor’s James Nnaji After Charles Bediako’s Court Ruling

The judge ended the controversial Charles Bediako case with a swing of the gavel. The court ruled in the NCAA’s favor, rendering Bediako ineligible to return to college basketball and play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The NCAA’s stance comes as a surprise, as the governing body has allowed many NBA G League stars to enter College Basketball. Now, the Alabama Crimson Tide assistant coach Preston Murphy has aimed a dig at the Baylor men’s basketball team. Murphy shared a clip of the Baylor Bears center James Nnaji being drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2023.

This is a jibe at the Baylor Bears and the NCAA. The governing body granted James Nnaji full years of eligibility, effectively making the center a freshman on the Baylor Men’s Basketball team.

However, Charles Bediako was not granted eligibility despite being within the five-year NCAA window. Bediako filed a lawsuit against the rejection and was given an initial TRO (Temporary Restraining Order)against the order. This helped Bediako feature 5 times for Alabama, with the Crimson Tide winning 3 of those.

The court hearing happened on February 6, and the ruling has been announced in favor of the NCAA. This means Bediako cannot play for the Alabama Crimson Tide anymore. There are growing calls from fans and experts to question the legitimacy of Alabama’s 3 wins with Bediako.

No one is sure what will happen next with Bediako. Head coach Nate Oats had highlighted in the lead-up to the hearing that Bediako returned to complete his education. The 23-year-old has enrolled at the University of Alabama for this semester, and it will be interesting to see how the college helps Bediako in his endeavor.

His legal representative, Darren Heitner, has said that they will continue the fight for fairness in Bediako’s case.

Nate Oats continues to show support for Charles Bediako

The court may have closed the doors on Charles Bediako’s ability to continue playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide. But the coaching staff has the back of Be.diako. The NCAA’s initial rejection stands, and the Tuscaloosa Circuit Court has dismissed Bediako’s case.

Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats said the move was worth it and highlighted how it helps Bediako complete his education while being in the NCAA window of eligibility.

Oats backed Bediako and reiterated that the 23-year-old should be eligible, given that the league continues to allow international players and other NBA G League stars to be recruited by College Basketball teams.

Even when Bediako was added to the roster, Nate Oats and the player himself were subject to ridicule by fans and experts. However, Oats supported Bediako throughout the period, and it is heartwarming to see the Head Coach backing him despite the unfavorable ruling.