Alabama HC Nate Oats Vows To Keep Charles Bediako on Scholarship Even if He Can’t Play

Last month, a temporary restraining order allowed Charles Bediako to return to the Crimson Tide while he challenges the NCAA’s rule that bars former pros from competing again at the collegiate level. But that return faced its biggest test Friday inside a Tuscaloosa County courtroom, where attorneys argued over an injunction that could determine whether his season continues or ends as abruptly as it restarted. But as the judge weighs two competing proposed orders, Alabama head coach Nate Oats has already delivered his verdict.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As each day passes by, the line between college basketball and the pros keeps blurring. From James Nnaji getting to suit up for Baylor to Bediako getting permission from the courts to play at Alabama, players are looking to come back to college even after they went professional. And even though most of the NCAA community is against such actions, which could change college basketball as we know it today, coach Oats has made it clear that no matter what the court ruling says, Bediako will stay at Alabama on scholarship.

Speaking to the media in his recent appearance, Oats revealed that Charles Bediako could continue his UA education on scholarship, whether he won or lost his case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Charles is our guy. That’s been our point since the beginning. This isn’t some random 23-year-old, played professionally in Europe for four years, nobody knew, bring him over as a mercenary halfway through the season, like some other places have done that. That’s not what we’ve got going,” Nate Oats said.

“Charles went to school here for four years. I’ve got a relationship with Charles. That’s why the whole thing made sense. He’s within his five-year window. He’s trying to get his degree. Yeah, if Charles is unable to keep playing – I just got out of practice, so I’m not sure what happened – but yeah. Charles is in school; he’s gonna remain in school. He wants to get his degree,” he further added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Crimson Tide head coach made his stance clear, the courts are yet to reveal their decision, as the injunction hearing ended without an immediate ruling.

Bediako has been playing under a temporary restraining order that allowed him to rejoin the Crimson Tide roster while the case unfolds. In the recent hearing, his legal team argued that preventing him from playing would cause irreparable harm, not only in terms of lost development and postseason opportunities, but also financially. David Holt (Bediako’s attorney) told the court that the former Alabama center had earned more than $500,000 during his G League tenure, so without the injunction, continuing his education at Alabama could become cost-prohibitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But if Nate Oats is planning to keep him on scholarship no matter what, that financial argument starts to lose weight. However, the final call still rests with the judge, and Alabama is preparing for both possibilities, especially with the Crimson Tide gearing up to face the Auburn Tigers in less than 24 hours.

Will Charles Bediako Suit Up Against Auburn?

After the recent hearing, Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet stated that a written decision would come “soon.” So, with no order dissolving the TRO currently in place, Bediako remains eligible to play, at least for the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

That means the 7-footer is still expected to be available as Alabama travels to face rival Auburn on Saturday.

“We’re playing like Charles is good to go,” Oats said according to WVTM 13.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (0) goes to the floor to save a ball in front of Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) and Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Bediako has appeared in four games already since rejoining the Crimson Tide, where he is averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. And while his presence gives the Crimson Tide a veteran player on the court with professional experience, they still lost two of those games.

ADVERTISEMENT

His legal team maintains that he remains within his five-year collegiate eligibility window. The NCAA, however, denied Alabama’s initial petition, with NCAA President Charlie Baker and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey publicly opposing his reinstatement.

For now, the Crimson Tide will prepare as if their returning center is good to go. But until the judge’s written ruling arrives, the uncertainty surrounding Charles Bediako’s status adds another layer of intrigue to an already heated rivalry matchup.