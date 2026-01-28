Alabama Judge’s Final Charles Bediako Decision After NCAA Level II Violations Leaves Fans Saying One Thing

With Charles Bediako’s future hanging in the balance with the Crimson Tide, there has been a new development that has come to light. The judge who was entrusted to take care of the proceedings, James Roberts, has opted to be recused from the impending court duties. Tuscaloosa Circuit Court judge James “Jim” Roberts filed an order to recuse on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by AL.com.

Roberts came under scrutiny as a UA donor, listed on the Crimson Tide Foundation’s website. The case will move to another circuit court judge in Tuscaloosa as a conflict of interest was arising on the matter. “Courts in Alabama and beyond have widely recognized that a mere appearance of partiality is sufficient to require the recusal of a trial judge,” the NCAA wrote.

It further added, “This appearance can be compounded by widespread media and public scrutiny questioning the trial court’s impartiality. Despite the NCAA’s confidence that the Court can disregard his connections to the University of Alabama and its athletics programs, recusal is still necessary to protect these proceedings from an appearance of impropriety.”

This is a developing story…