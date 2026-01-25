Alabama Makes Troubling Locker Room Announcement 1 Day After Nate Oats’ Charles Bediako Decision

Alabama coach Nate Oats was pretty straightforward regarding Charles Bediako. “Since the NCAA has already allowed professionals to play … you tell me how I’m supposed to not support Charles and the team when he’s been told he’s able to play?” Oats stated.“We are planning to play him.” Now the former NBA draftee will suit up against Tennessee, but unfortunately for Alabama fans, two of their top scorers won’t.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Alabama’s Aden Holloway and Amari Allen are doubtful for the game against Tennessee tonight, per an ESPN source,” Pete Thamel reported. In the SEC availability report released later on, both were confirmed as out for Alabama, along with Davion Hannah, Keiton Bristow, and Collins Onyejiaka. The duo is a huge loss for Oats and Co. as Holloway is Alabama’s second-highest scorer at 17.7 points per game, while Allen is Alabama’s third-highest scorer at 11.7 points per game.

Without Holloway, head coach Nate Oats will need Latrell Wrightsell to step up and compensate with additional scoring and facilitating duties. The guard is Alabama’s fourth-leading scorer with 10.8 points per game and chips in 2.2 assists. Replacing Allen’s output will likely be Aidan Sherrel. He is the fourth Alabama player averaging double figures with 10.5 points per game and is second on the team with 6.1 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story…)