Alabama’s March Madness Ceiling Just Changed After Charles Bediako’s Controversial Return, Per Reporter

Charles Bediako’s return to Coleman Coliseum was both emotional and controversial. On one hand, it signaled the comeback of one of Alabama’s premier defensive anchors; on the other, it highlighted the murky boundaries of the collegiate system that now allow former professional or semi-professional players to reenter the college game. However, amid this controversial return of Bediako after playing three years in the NBA G League, an experienced basketball analyst offered an upbeat assessment of Bediako’s impact on the Alabama roster.

Jeff Goodman, who covers basketball at several levels, emphasized that Bediako makes Alabama, a team ranked ninth in the SEC with 13-6 and 3-3, a firm favorite for the National Championship in March. “If Alabama still has Bediako eligible for the rest of the season, I think the Crimson Tide are a Final 4 team,” the caption of the tweet read.

However, Bediako’s availability for the rest of the season is currently in doubt. Alabama and the entire collegiate fraternity are eager for the decision in the injunction hearing, scheduled for Tuesday (January 27). While James Robert Jr., a Tuscaloosa judge, has granted Bediako permission to compete in matches on Saturday, the NCAA hasn’t cleared his return, making the full hearing on Tuesday more essential after Bediako sued the collegiate governing body last week in a way to restore his collegiate eligibility.

Similar to Goodman’s stance, Bediako has, for now, iterated that he can help his team win everything this season, suggesting he is confident he can play for the team. “I’m ready to help these guys win and also give them some of my knowledge. We’ve got a great group of guys. I think we can win it all. I’m just excited, just as much as they are,” the Alabama center said.

In his comeback game, Charles Bediako managed an impressive performance amid the controversy. The Alabama center logged in 25 minutes in the game, scoring 13 points, with 5 of 6 from open play. His performance was quite impressive in his return to the collegiate circuit. But he couldn’t lead his side to a victory, as Alabama tumbled 79-73 to Tennessee after two straight wins. Alabama struggled from distance, hitting 6 of 26 three-pointers for just 23 percent, and thus, even Bediako couldn’t bail out his side in his comeback game.

Jan 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (14) warms up with a teammate before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Coleman Coliseum.

However, coach Nate Oats has heavily praised Bediako for his performance upon his return and for his coordination with the team. “I thought he was good. Thought he meshed well with our guys early. For a guy who’s been here a few days and is trying to fit in with the team, I thought he was good,” he said, following the match. Thereby, it would be interesting to see how Alabama fares in the upcoming games if Bediako gets the nod on Tuesday. However, for now, all eyes will be on Thursday in the Bediako-NCAA tussle.

NCAA’s take on Charles Bediako’s return to collegiate basketball

The controversy surrounding Charles Bediako began with the two-way contract he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in October 2023. While he didn’t play in any games for the Spurs, he played for three NBA G League teams: Austin Spurs, Grand Rapids Gold, and Motor City Cruise. Although his return and participation fall within the five-year time period the NCAA offers as he started back in 2021, his involvement with these NBA G League teams is a significant point on which the NCAA has stood.

NCAA Basketball vice president, Dan Gevitt, highlighted the provision in a statement, stating, “Mr. Bediako signed three NBA contracts after competing in college for two seasons. The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract.”

“Eligibility rules ensure high school students get a shot at earning scholarships, and we will continue to consistently apply and defend these rules,” Gevitt added further.

Besides, the college governing body, the NABC has also called for a meeting to find solution regarding the issue. Although the NCAA has stood firm on its decision to prohibit Bediako’s eligibility, the ongoing incident has shed light on the need to strengthen collegiate rules and work towards the sustainability of the spectrum.