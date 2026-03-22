“Always Worried”: Kim Mulkey Reveals Key LSU Concerns Ahead of Clash vs Krista Gerlich’s Texas Tech

Kim Mulkey saw her team score 100+ points for the 15th time this season and was left unimpressed. They defeated Jacksonville 116-58 and tied the record of most 100+ points scored in one season. “The offense is not surprising. We’ve seen that all year… We can score the ball. ” Now, as they gear up to face Texas Tech in Round 2, Mulkey might have the toughest game of the season as she lists out her concerns ahead of the game.



“Oh, you got to handle their pressure. You got to handle whatever changing defenses you may see,” Mulkey said in the pregame press conference. It’s a clash of ideas. The Raiders could be the solution to the LSU problem. They are one of the top defenses in the country with an adjusted defensive efficiency of 78.6. But it’s also the way they defend under Krista Gehrlich.

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“When it comes to defense, we are hard-nosed, we’re gritty, we play together,” senior guard Bailey Maupin said. “We play heavy gaps, but at the same time we also full-court press the entire game. That’s something that not a lot of teams are doing anymore. That’s something that West Texas basketball’s known for, being in your shorts for 40 minutes and forcing you to do things that you’re uncomfortable with.”

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On the other hand, LSU is an offensive machine. They score 95.1 points per game, which is the best in the country. Texas holds their opponents to just 28.9% from behind the arc, while LSU scores at 37.7%. They limited Villanova to just 52 points. Of course, LSU will be a whole new challenge but they are a head scratcher for Kim Mulkey.

“You’re always worried when you get to playoff time. Are we going to rebound the ball? Are we going to defend good?” Kim Mulkey said. “Nothing, probably nothing any different than playing in the SEC; everything worries you. So, as a coach, you go into a game and you’re worried about everything. I’m worried about this. I’m worried about that. Just go play.”



Ultimately, it’s just like any other game. Yes, the postseason has different stakes but nothing much changes if you reconsider that. The teams must put the ball in the hoop. Overthinking can take over during this period and Mulkey is trying to avoid that as well.

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“At the end of the day, coaches aren’t going to decide this game. At the end of the day, players make plays,” She said. On paper, LSU has the advantage with a 96.5% chance, according to ESPN Analytics. Having said that, Kim Mulkey is also pushing for an improvement in another regard.

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Kim Mulkey Appeals For Better Defense After Jacksonville Disappointment

Kim Mulkey has always had high standards when it comes to rebounding and defense, So, even a 58 point win was not enough because Jacksonville shot “50-something percent” in the second quarter. Boards-wise, LSU dominated, winning the battle 45-21. And Mulkey still thinks they can improve.

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“I still think we can do better,” she said. “I think the second quarter yesterday is a classic example. We didn’t break it down because we have to move on. But if we were in regular season, we would take that second quarter and we would just show in great detail what did we not do in that second quarter that allowed them to shoot so good. Defense and rebounding, you never let up. You have to constantly make that a priority in your program and every day.”

Fortunately for LSU, Texas Tech is not the best rebounding team. They average 34.6 rebounds per game, ranking 279th in the country. Their offense is not as nailed down as their defense, averaging 71.5 points a game. So, even though Mulkey wants her defense to step up, it might not need to in this game. It will be a battle between the LSU offense and the Texas Tech defense. However, Mulkey will still have her eyes on their defense regardless.