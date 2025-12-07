America’s Leading Scorer PJ Haggerty Under Fire After Headlining for All the Wrong Reasons

The Kansas State Wildcats’ season keeps slipping further out of control. Facing one of the nation’s toughest defensive units in Seton Hall, they unraveled again, dropping their fourth straight game in a 78-67 defeat. As the losses mount, much of the scrutiny is now shifting toward PJ Haggerty, who has become the focal point of growing frustration.

The Pirates, who rank top-15 nationally in scoring defense, blocks, turnover margin, and steals, turned 16 Kansas State turnovers into 22 points and suffocated the Wildcats’ attack all night. K-State managed just 67 points and hit season lows from the field (37%), from three (20%), and even at the free-throw line (43%).

All five K-State starters scored in double figures for the first time this season. Senior Khamari McGriff led the way with 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks in just 21 minutes. Junior Adil Bashir Jr. and senior Nate Johnson added 11 each, and sophomore David Castillo chipped in 10 in his second straight start.

But even with that balance, Seton Hall’s ability to completely neutralize the nation’s top scorer proved to be the true game-changer.

PJ Haggerty wrapped up the night with 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists, but he shot only 25 percent from the field and committed 6 turnovers. It was his worst performance of the season through nine games, and fans didn’t hold back their frustration.

Social media was filled with criticism toward Haggerty after the loss, and here are some of the reactions.

Fans React to PJ Haggerty’s Rough Night Against Seton Hall

“Remember when y’all thought PJ Haggerty was going to win National Player of the Year?” one fan said. Another backed it up by posting his stat line from the game with a few minutes remaining, showing him at 2-for-9 from the field, and added, “PJ Haggerty is generational.” Of course, these were all taunts, and it was obvious that fans were frustrated with the situation the Wildcats had landed themselves in.

P.J. Haggerty entered the season carrying massive expectations. He landed on the watch lists for the 2025-26 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year, the Oscar Robertson Trophy, and was even named one of the 20 candidates for the 2026 NABC Division I Player of the Year.

And critics had every reason to put him in those conversations. Haggerty averaged 25 points across K-State’s two exhibition games, including a 27-point, 10-assist double-double in the win over Newman. He carried that momentum into the regular season as well, with everyone raving about his 37-point masterpiece against Mississippi State.

Another fan piled on the misery, saying, “PJ Haggerty…..the next Coleman Hawkins 🤣🤣🤣.” Like Haggerty, Hawkins was also a hyped transfer to Kansas State, but that excitement faded quickly when the Wildcats failed to make the Big Dance. But to be fair, Haggerty has answered his critics for most of the season.

Coming into the Seton Hall game, he was leading Division I in scoring at 25.1 points per game, a full 1.5 points more than anyone else. One bad outing, where another fan pointed out, “PJ Haggerty’s first make from the field comes with 14:04 left in the game,” shouldn’t erase how good he has been so far.

Lastly, another fan chimed in with, “PJ Haggerty x Jerome Tang pairing may be the worst in the history of CBB.” Many expected Haggerty to turn pro after averaging 21.7 points per game at Memphis. Instead, he chose to return to college and suit up for his fourth program in four years. And while that might sound unusual, it’s becoming more and more common in the NIL era, where players move around freely to find the best fit and opportunity.

For his move to Kansas State, Haggerty was reportedly set to earn more than $2.5 million in NIL money. But when asked why he chose K-State, he made it clear the decision wasn’t just about the paycheck. He said the fit excited him the most. He loved Coach Tang’s Cinderella run in his first season, when Kansas State reached the Elite Eight against all odds, and he noted that Tang “always lets his guards play.”

Well, Coach Tang hasn’t taken K-State back to the NCAA Tournament since that Elite Eight run, and with four straight losses, the Wildcats are in real danger of missing the field of 68 again. When you spend that much NIL money on one player instead of building a stronger overall roster, it’s bound to catch up with you, and it looks like Kansas State might be paying that price this season.