“An Awful Look”: LSU Star MiLaysia Fulwiley’s Arrest Leaves Analysts Questioning Her Leadership After a Deleted Post

Just days after she played the best game of her second season at LSU, MiLaysia Fulwiley found herself behind bars with multiple charges. While the Tigers guard has defended herself against charges, The Athletic’s WNBA analyst, Ira Gorawara, believes that Fulwiley’s image has already suffered the first big blow.

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“This is an awful look for arguably the face of a storied program,” Gorawara wrote on X. “It’ll be very interesting how Kim Mulkey handles this, but here’s what Fulwiley has to say.”

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Shortly after reports of her arrest and charges flooded social media, the LSU star defended herself, denying the allegations in a now-deleted post on X.

Fulwiley was arrested on Saturday night. According to reports, she was driving through dense traffic when she was signaled to stop by a police officer who was directing the traffic. The officer asked her to reverse the car after she had handed the driver’s license. The allegations say that she drove forward and struck the officer, fled the scene, and was stopped by another police officer. The LSU star also had a co-passenger with her.

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Fulwiley was booked under at least five charges: aggravated assault, aggravated battery, resisting an officer, flight from an officer and failing to obey police officers.

In its official statement, the program acknowledged the incident but refused to comment on the “ongoing legal matter.”

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“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter,” the LSU spokesperson said.

As far as Kim Mulkey’s actions are concerned, the outlook does not look good for Fulwiley. The LSU head coach has been in a similar situation before, and she didn’t flinch before throwing out one of her players at Baylor. In 2018, when Mulkey was at Baylor, one of her players, Alexis Morris, whom she had known since 7th grade, was arrested for assault right after her freshman season, per Andscape. Mulkey and Baylor dismissed her from team for breaking program rules.

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While Morris got a second chance when she re-joined Mulkey at LSU and won a national title in 2023, charges against Fulwiley are more serious. She might have to go through a long court battle, even if Mulkey and the program grant her the leverage.

Fulwiley is one of the most creative offensive players in the country. She played her first two years at South Carolina under Dawn Staley. She was part of the 2024 championship Gamecocks team and won the 2025 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year before moving to LSU to play under Kim Mulkey last season. MiLaysia Fulwiley defended her Sixth Woman of the Year title after averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

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In her senior season, Mulkey promoted Fulwiley as a starter, and she has become the face of the franchise. In four games so far this season, she has averaged 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. The Tigers are undefeated so far.

Fulwiley is a top 10 projected pick for the 2027 WNBA draft. But the arrest and the charges might have already hit her draft projection. Teams will certainly hesitate before picking her when the names are called next year. For now, there is no clarity over her availability for the contest against Troy on Monday.