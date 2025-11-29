Angel Reese Drops Blunt Admission After Kim Mulkey, LSU Makes First-of-Its Kind NCAA Headline

The LSU Tigers have written their name in history as the one and only! The Kim Mulkey-led LSU recently played its seventh game of the season against the Marist Red Foxes and ended the game with the final score of 113-53. But the cause for their celebration was much bigger than this win, prompting former LSU star, and now a WNBA player, Angel Reese, to let the truth be known.

The Tigers recently became the first NCAA team ever to score 100 or more points in seven consecutive games, a testament to Mulkey’s relentless coaching and the team’s offensive firepower. But while the spotlight shines on the Tigers, Reese added her own cheeky commentary from the sidelines.

The Chicago Sky star took to X, to make a short and fun post that read, “Rebounds win games🤭🤷🏽‍♀️”.

While she didn’t directly tag LSU or Kim Mulkey, her comment felt like a nod to what has become the defining factor of the Tigers’ historic run: dominance on the boards and, well, Reese’s own specialty.

Under head coach Kim Mulkey, LSU has been nothing short of unstoppable, but its success isn’t just coming from scoring alone. Behind the buckets lies balance: efficient offense, depth, and an ability to crash the boards. On average, the Tigers are averaging 52.1 rebounds per game, per herhoopstats.

And as the WNBA’s most dominant rebounder, who else was better suited to notice their defensive prowess than Angel Reese? In 2025, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in her career. With 36 double-doubles in her first 50 games and a reputation for crashing the glass aggressively, Reese knows what she’s talking about.

And it was even all the more important for her to say so, considering how all the chatter around “Mebounds” (a term meant to insult her that she’s reclaimed like a queen, turning it into a business) has been following her around since time immemorial.

Opening up about achieving the milestone, Mulkey said, “I’m sure the kids know from social media. I don’t pay any attention to that,” as per The Mirror.

Now, as the season moves forward, Mulkey’s main goal isn’t just to set records; it’s to win the championship, and that’s exactly what she will aim for.

What’s next for Kim Mulkey and the Tigers?

With a perfect 7-0 record, the Tigers currently sit at No.5 in the league and at No.1 in the SEC. The team is currently being led by junior guard, MiLaysia Fulwiley, as the top scorer and with the most steals (4.8) per game. She is currently averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

The team will play its next game against the Washington State Cougars in just a day. Following this, Angel Reese’s former team will play:

Against the Duke Blue Devils on December 4th.

Against the New Orleans Privateers on December 7th.

Against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on December 15th.

With a perfect record and a clear offensive identity, all eyes will be on Kim Mulkey and the Tigers to see if they can keep their historic streak alive in the coming matchups.