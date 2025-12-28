Angel Reese Sends Message to JuJu Reese, Wendell Carter Jr. After Viral Moment

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese generates speculation about her relationship with NBA player Wendell Carter Jr. by sharing ambiguous content on social media. Her Christmas celebrations revealed personal touches and clues that sparked interest among fans and connected her inner circle to the rumors about her love life.

After the Orlando Magic’s exciting 127-126 win over Denver on Saturday, in which Carter Jr. scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out late, Reese posted on Instagram, “THE BOYZ WERE ON THE RIM TONIGHT.” The message seemed to be about how well her rumored boyfriend and her brother, JuJu Reese, who is still an important person in her life, did in sports.

The happy tone was appropriate because Carter Jr. played such an important role in the Magic’s comeback. Desmond Bane’s clutch free throws helped the team come back from a 17-point deficit and win, even though Nikola Jokic had a dominant game with 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 12 assists. The Magic shot 67.4% in the second half, which showed how hard they were playing defense and how much Carter Jr. was able to help.

Earlier this week, the couple’s Christmas post made people even more curious about their relationship. Reese posted pictures of gold chain jewelry with the initials “WCJ,” embroidered dress details that said “Our 2nd Christmas,” and personalized Santa socks with the initials “A” and “W.” These planned design choices made it seem like the two athletes were having a party together.

Carter Jr. has said before that they are connected. He said, “That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure,” during a FanDuel appearance, but they didn’t want to talk about their relationship status. Reese’s Instagram story keeps up this pattern of public acknowledgment without explicit confirmation, letting their fans put together the story through carefully chosen glimpses into their personal celebrations and important events.

Angel Reese takes time off while Rose BC shows support

This offseason, Reese made a brave choice by skipping Unrivaled’s second season to focus on getting better instead of competing. The Sky forward averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds during the 2025 WNBA season, but a back injury that wouldn’t go away kept her from playing in the last three games of the season and 14 games overall. Reese chose to heal instead of compete, even though she was the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the first Rose BC champion.

People saw her at an Orlando Magic game, which made the news public. This led to new rumors about her connection to Wendell Carter Jr. Rose BC couldn’t help but respond to her post, which led to a friendly conversation between the star and her 3-on-3 team. Reese asked in a fun way, “Y’all miss me yet?” and the team answered perfectly.

Rose BC wrote back with real love: “Will forever miss our Barbie, but we love seeing you thrive and smell your flowers this off szn.” The conversation showed how much Reese and her teammates respect and care for each other, proving that this break is for a bigger reason.

Reese is now focusing her energy on her podcast, modeling jobs, and entertainment projects, which are all ways for her to build her brand. This planned time off will help her make a strong comeback when her back is fully healed. Her choice shows real maturity. She’s protecting her long-term career instead of rushing back without being ready.