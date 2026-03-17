Angel Reese, Stephanie White Weigh In on LSU’s Gary Redus II Taking Over at Rutgers

For those who have closely followed Gary Redus II’s career, his appointment as the new head coach at Rutgers isn’t just a new hire—it’s a moment they feel is long overdue.

After spending the last few seasons on Kim Mulkey’s staff at LSU Tigers women’s basketball, Redus is now stepping into his first Division I head coaching role. Rutgers officially announced the hire earlier this month as the program looks to start a new chapter. And judging by the early reactions, plenty of people around the game believe the Scarlet Knights made the right call, and among them is former LSU star Angel Reese.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shortly after the hire was announced, Reese took to X to celebrate the moment, as she wrote: “So deserving! Proud of you, my guy!” But her praise didn’t stop there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on their time together at LSU, Reese recently highlighted the role Gary Redus played in her development both during her college career and as she transitioned to the professional level with the Chicago Sky.

“From bringing me to LSU, guiding my growth, and helping me transition my game to the WNBA, you’ve been there on and off the court,” Reese said. “You’re the definition of a players’ coach-someone who develops us, genuinely cares about every player as a person, and puts you in positions to win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She further added, “You’ve challenged me to be the best version of myself in every aspect of life. I’m certain you’ll bring that same impact to Rutgers and help bring the winning culture. Rutgers just got a good one!”

However, Reese wasn’t the only prominent basketball figure to praise the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephanie White, who is currently the head coach of the Indiana Fever, also shared her thoughts after seeing Redus land his first Division I head coaching job.

White previously worked alongside Redus during her time leading the Vanderbilt Commodores program, where he served on her staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so happy for G,” White said. “He’s an elite recruiter, a tireless worker that has honed his craft and has earned this opportunity.”

Rutgers turned to Gary Redus following the dismissal of their former head coach, Coquese Washington, after four seasons. Under her, the Scarlet Knights struggled in conference play this year, finishing just 1–17 in the Big Ten Conference. Now, the program hopes Redus can help spark a turnaround.

During his time at LSU, he played a key role in recruiting several top high school prospects and helped the Tigers remain one of the most competitive teams in the country following their 2023 national championship run. So for Rutgers, he represents a fresh start, and the newly appointed head coach isn’t wasting time in turning that fresh start into action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Redus II starts Rutgers rebuild with LSU touch

Coach Redus didn’t take long to start putting his stamp on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights program. And his first move? Bringing in a familiar piece from the LSU Tigers – Daphne Mitchell.

Mitchell is set to join his staff, and, like Redus, she will step away immediately and won’t be part of LSU’s postseason run. But the hire says a lot about the direction Redus wants to take.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago via Imago

Mitchell, who was also a part of LSU’s 2023 national championship staff, has built a reputation for developing physical frontcourt players and contributing heavily on the recruiting trail. During her time with the Tigers, she played a role in the development of talents like Reese and Aneesah Morrow, exactly the kind of impact Rutgers will hope carries over into the Big Ten Conference.

And in many ways, that hire reflects why Redus is viewed as such a strong fit for a program in need of a reset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rutgers has struggled to consistently bring in top-tier talent in recent years, but that’s where Gary Redus’ biggest strength lies. During his time at LSU, he played a key role in landing elite recruiting classes and securing high-impact transfers, which helped the Tigers remain among the nation’s top programs even after their championship run.

For a program trying to climb back to relevance, that combination is exactly what makes Redus’ arrival feel like more than just a routine coaching hire.