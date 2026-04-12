Are Gabriela Jaquez and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Related? Inside Their Family and UCLA Connection

A new Jaquez just brought a national championship to UCLA, reigniting a name already famous on campus. After delivering 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the Bruins to their maiden title, Gabriela Jaquez has been the reason why that name has been ringing of late.

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Previously, there was Jaime Jaquez Jr., who still has his name on the men’s team records as eighth on UCLA’s all-time scoring list. He’s, however, in the NBA now. And with Gabriela Jaquez now heading to the WNBA as well, fans cannot help but ask if these two are actually related.

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Are Gabriela Jaquez and Jaime Jaquez Jr. siblings?

Yes, Gabriela Jaquez and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are siblings. Gabriela Jaquez is the younger sister of Jaime Jaquez Jr., and both are part of a tightly connected basketball family that has made its mark at UCLA and beyond.

Jaime plays as a wing/forward. He is known for his physicality, footwork, and all-around scoring ability. Gabriela is a forward as well, and she is recognized for her efficiency, versatility, and impact across scoring, rebounding, and playmaking.

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At the moment, Jaime Jaquez Jr. plays in the NBA for the Miami Heat. They selected him as the eighteenth overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft after his standout college career at UCLA. Gabriela Jaquez, in the same vein, played for the UCLA Bruins women’s basketball. There, she developed into a key leader and championship contributor and is now on track for the WNBA.

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Beyond just playing at the same college program and soon enough being together in the league, there are also quite deep connections between the siblings. Both grew up in Camarillo, California, played at the same high school, and chose UCLA, following nearly identical paths in development. Their parents were also athletes, which helped shape a strong basketball foundation early on.

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What is the Jaquez family’s basketball background?

The association of basketball with the Jaquez name did not just start with Gabriela Jaquez and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Their parents’ athletic backgrounds actually laid the foundation for that.

Both of their parents were college basketball players. Their father, Jaime Jaquez Sr., played college basketball at Concordia University in California. And their mother, Angela Sather, was also a standout player at the same school. She was, in fact, not just a participant but a high-level performer, earning conference honors and later being inducted into her school’s Hall of Fame.

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Together, they didn’t just introduce basketball to their children; they built an environment around it. From an early age, Gabriela and Jaime Jr. were exposed to the fundamentals of the game. Basketball was part of their daily lives. While they grew up playing together, they also competed against each other and constantly improved in a structured and supportive environment.

Interestingly, beyond their parents, Gabriela and Jaime’s basketball roots also stretch back to their grandparents. Their paternal grandfather, Ezequiel Jaquez, also played at Northern Arizona University. He immigrated to California from Mexico as a child.

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Although born in the US, Gabriela and Jaime also remain rooted in Mexican heritage from which their grandfather came. They were, of course, brought up in that way, as they both notably have Spanish names. Both have also represented Mexico in international competitions. Gabriela made her debut for Mexico in August 2024 at the FIBA Women’s World Cup pre-qualifiers, where she finished as the tournament’s top scorer. Jaime, on the other hand, represented Mexico at the 2019 Pan American Games.

How are Gabriela and Jaime Jaquez Jr. connected through UCLA?

Both Gabriela and Jaime Jaquez Jr. left a legacy on the UCLA program. Jaime Jaquez Jr. became one of the most important players for the UCLA men’s basketball team. Over his college career, he developed into a leader, known for his toughness, footwork, and ability to deliver in big moments. He finished as one of the top scorers in program history and helped lead UCLA deep into the NCAA Tournament multiple times.

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Gabriela Jaquez followed the same path on the women’s side. While she didn’t arrive with the same level of hype, her growth within the program mirrored her brother’s, steadily developing into a key contributor and eventually a leader on the team. And in a legacy-defining way, she helped the program to its first-ever NCAA championship.

One of the most defining aspects of their UCLA connection is that they were actually in the program at the same time. During the 2022/23 season, they were both actively playing for UCLA, Jaime with the men’s team and Gabriela with the women’s team. For Jaime, that season was the final chapter of his college career before entering the NBA. And for Gabriela, that season was the beginning of her journey as a freshman.

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Right now, Jaime is in the third year of his NBA career. And Gabriele, she’s about to enter the professional ranks in the WNBA. When she finally does, they will be the sixth active sibling duo across both the NBA and WNBA.