Are John Calipari & Rick Pitino Related? The Truth About Their Connection Explained

For two coaches whose careers have been defined by intense rivalry and mutual respect, the connection between John Calipari and Rick Pitino has always been a source of speculation.

The careers of John Calipari and Rick Pitino have been intertwined by rivalry, respect, and shared Italian heritage for decades. But the one question that has always followed them is just how deep those roots actually go. Let’s know more in detail about it.

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Are John Calipari and Rick Pitino Related?

No, Calipari and Pitino don’t share any family ties or personal background. Although there have been reports that they share the same Italian roots. But on a broader note, we can believe that the only thing keeping Pitino and Calipari in line together is the hardwood where they have forged their paths into the circuit. They are both top-tier coaches in the current era, but reports or rumors of them being family are utterly false.

With decades of coaching experience, they still stand to dominate the collegiate circuit with their latest stints at St. John’s and the Arkansas Razorbacks, where both are competing in March Madness, reflecting the longevity of their careers.

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What Is the Relationship Between John Calipari and Rick Pitino?

Calipari and Pitino have never had that best-friend kind of relationship in their years. Rather, it’s been bound by respect for competing against each other and leaving everything on the sidelines for their respective teams. In head-to-head matchups, Calipari has led the race with a 16-13 record spanning college basketball and the NBA, with two wins each in the NCAA Championships.

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But before their era began, on the professional circuit, they shared a mutual camaraderie that traces back to summer camps at UMass. Calipari initially came as a camper when Pitino was serving as the counselor of the game. Fast forward a few years, and Pitino returned to the same camp where Calipari was the counselor, and the former took on the role of guest speaker.

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It was Rick Pitino who helped John Calipari get his first head coaching job. Reports suggest that Pitino advocated for Calipari at his alma mater, UMass, to hire him. It quietly reflects that even though they weren’t very close on a personal level, they had enough respect for each other’s work. In an interview last year, Pitino clarified his relationship with Calipari. “I don’t know a whole lot about him except he’s a terrific basketball coach”, Pitino said. “At a very young age, I knew him really well … but years have gone by, and I don’t think we have been to dinner one time in our lifetime.

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But this relationship took a deep turn in the 2000s. It started with Calipari coming into the SEC as the Kentucky head coach, a position once held by Pitino. That wasn’t even the hard part. But the issue was that Pitino was coaching in the same conference at the time with Louisville.

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“He was at Louisville, I was at Kentucky, you’re not going to be friends when you got those two jobs,” Calipari said about their relationship during that time. “You’re not going to be enemies, but you know, I respect coaches that can really do this well, and if you can do it over a long, long period of time, I really respect you.”

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What Are John Calipari and Rick Pitino’s Backgrounds?

Calipari was born in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on February 10, 1959, to Vince Calipari and Donna Mae Calipari. Reports suggest he has Italian ancestry through his paternal grandparents, who immigrated from Southern Italy. Calipari spent most of his early years at the Moon Area High School, where he also played for the Varsity team. He followed it with his playing tenure at UNC Wilmington and Clarion, then transitioned into coaching with an assistant coaching job at Kansas right after his senior year with Clarion.

Pitino’s journey has been quite the same, too. Born in New York City on September 18, 1952, Pitino’s early career began at St. Dominic High School. For his collegiate career, Pitino played at UMass as a point guard until 1974, when he transitioned into coaching as an assistant at Hawaii.

As mentioned earlier, over the years, Calipari and Pitino have seen several coaching overlaps. Their Kentucky stint is one such program, where both have coached and tasted immense success. Pitino coached the Wildcats for 9 years while Calipari managed the reins for 15. Besides Kentucky, Pitino has also coached Louisville for 16 years, while Calipari’s other notable stints include UMass and Memphis. Their NBA stints shouldn’t go unnoticed, too, with Pitino serving at the Boston Celtics and Calipari at the New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets).

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It’s quite certain that, over decades-long coaching careers, both Rick Pitino and John Calipari won’t be without accolades. Starting with the National Championships, Pitino has the upper hand in this regard, winning two, one with Kentucky in 1996 and another in Louisville in 2013. Against it, Calipari has just one to boast- the 2012 edition he won with Kentucky.

In terms of conference success, Calipari has done well in the challenging SEC. He has won 7 SEC tournaments and 6 regular-season titles in the conference, while also leading his teams to silverware in the A-10 and C-USA. In this regard, too, Pitino might just have an edge with the 5 Big East and SEC conference tournaments to his name, along with W’s at the ACC, C-USA, and MAAC.

These decorated careers have earned both of them several individual awards, too, including Hall of Fame recognitions. But accolades are just part of it; their main contribution to the sport is their impact. The type of impact that teaches you can be in the limelight even from the sidelines, wearing a nice suit rather than jerseys on the hardwood.