Are Lauren Betts, Sienna Betts, and Mookie Betts Related? Family Connection Explained

The Betts name is no stranger to the world of sports. There was once Andy Betts, who played professional basketball in Europe from the late 1990s up until around 2012. There was even Jim Betts, who was a safety for the Michigan Wolverines as far back as the 1960s.

Today, the Betts name is once again everywhere, especially in Los Angeles sports. Mookie Betts is leading the Dodgers in MLB. Then there’s Lauren Betts dominating for UCLA, and Sienna Betts rising as one of the most exciting young prospects, playing alongside her sister. In fact, this almost feels like a family dynasty in the making.

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But while that’s an easy assumption to make given the same last name, same city, and the same elite-level talent, not everything is as connected as it seems.

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Are Lauren Betts, Sienna Betts, and Mookie Betts Related?

Despite sharing the same last name, there is no known family connection between the Betts sisters, Lauren Betts and Sienna Betts, and the MLB superstar Mookie Betts.

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Lauren Betts and Sienna Betts come from a deeply rooted basketball family. Their father, Andy Betts, is a former professional basketball player who was selected in the 1998 NBA Draft. Their mother, Michelle Betts, was also an accomplished athlete, winning a national championship as a volleyball player at Long Beach State.

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The sisters are part of a new generation of athletes carrying forward that legacy, with Lauren already a dominant force in college basketball and Sienna emerging as one of the most highly rated freshmen in the country.

Who Is Mookie Betts, and What Is His Family Background?

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Mookie Betts, the superstar outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is one of Major League Baseball’s most decorated players, known for an all-around game that has earned him multiple All-Star selections and Gold Glove awards.

Off the field, his background is a completely different family line from the Betts sisters. Raised in Nashville, Tennessee, he comes from a different athletic lineage. His mother, Diana Collins, was a standout bowler, while his father, Willie Betts, served as a Vietnam War veteran and later worked as a railroad superintendent. Unlike the Betts sisters, Mookie is also an only child, which further reinforces the lack of any direct familial ties between them.

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Mookie has also built his own family life. He is married to Brianna Hammonds, and together they have children.

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Why Do Fans Think Lauren Betts, Sienna Betts, and Mookie Betts Are Related?

The confusion that Lauren and Sienna Betts are in any way related to Mookie Betts largely comes down to a perfect storm of coincidence. When multiple high-level athletes share a last name, fans naturally assume there must be a family link. And it’s not a new thing in sports. Shared last names often signal siblings, cousins, or extended athletic families, which makes the assumption even more convincing.

Also, all three athletes are currently making waves in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts is a global superstar with the Dodgers, while Lauren Betts is one of the most dominant players in college basketball, and Sienna Betts is quickly rising as a top prospect.

Besides, sports history is full of famous family dynasties. So when multiple stars share a name, people instinctively try to link them together.