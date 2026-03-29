Are Rori Harmon and Shaylee Gonzales Dating? All About the Texas Longhorns Stars’ Relationship

Beyond their Elite Eight run, the Longhorns are at the center of a story capturing the attention of the college basketball world.

While Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers’ relationship takes center stage, Rori Harmon and Shaylee Gonzales serve as a reminder of other power couples within the college basketball world.

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Are Rori Harmon and Shaylee Gonzales Dating?

Yes. Rori Harmon and Shaylee Gonzales are in a relationship. The basketball stars confirmed their long-rumored relationship with a viral TikTok video and have continued to post about their life together since.

How Did Rori Harmon and Shaylee Gonzales Confirm Their Relationship?

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The duo has been mired in dating speculation for a while before hard-launching their relationship through a TikTok video. This ‘hard launch’ typically follows a ‘soft launch’ period, where a couple subtly hints at their relationship by sharing posts or stories that include each other.

They made their relationship official in late 2025 and then followed it up with several media posts. Before the hard launch, Rori wished Shaylee on her birthday by making a TikTok dedicated to the occasion. In December, Shaylee posted a video titled “Loving you is easy” on their second anniversary, which shows how they kept the relationship hidden for a long time.

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Along with these posts, the two have been seen together in Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos, vacation uploads, and holiday-themed posts.

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Did Rori Harmon and Shaylee Gonzales Play Together at Texas?

Yes. Rori Harmon and Shaylee Gonzales played two years together in the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball program. Shaylee joined in 2022 through the transfer portal from BYU and entered the starting five straightaway at Texas.

And while Rori missed most of the next season because of a season-ending injury in late 2023, Shaylee played a key role in Texas’ Elite Eight run in her last year of college basketball eligibility. In fact, Shaylee started every single game during her two-year stay at Texas, before going undrafted and heading to Mexico to start her professional career.

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Shaylee has since graduated and opted to play basketball overseas, currently playing in Spain. Meanwhile, Rori Harmon is now a record holder within the Texas program, becoming the only player in NCAAW Division I history with 1,500 points, 900 assists, 600 rebounds, and 350 steals.

Harmon and her Texas teammates have reached the Elite Eight in March Madness 2026 and will look to go a few steps further than they have in recent years. Harmon could be a late first-round pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft or choose to head overseas, like her partner Shaylee.