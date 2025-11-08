Arizona Coach Becky Burke Delivers Emotional Message After Debut vs UC Riverdale

For Becky Burke, taking over Arizona looked like a major challenge. She had to replace the former coach who led the Wildcats to at least 18 wins every season since 2018–19. And the nine players added to the transfer portal only made the situation worse. But through it all, she stayed focused on growing and stacking up victories. But can the coach handle the pressure as she steps into her first Power Four job?

Well, she indeed kicked off the new season with a win. The Wildcats put up a tough fight against UC Riverside, clinching the victory by just three points. The final score was 62–59. So a little bit of emotion is quite expected, right? “SO blessed and thankful to lead this program. What an incredible turnout for our home opener! Can confirm, there’s NOTHING like the McKale Center,” Burke, Arizona’s 10th head coach, wrote after the game.

After all, these fans are literally the soul of the McKale Centre, and their cheers just made the win even more memorable. But the credit belongs equally to the team – and to Burke’s guidance. For the Wildcats, there was not once a dull moment in the game. While they held a 2-point lead at the end of the first quarter, they ended up trailing by a couple of points at halftime (23-25). The Wildcats took the lead once again in the third quarter and held onto it until the final whistle.

The players have to credit their brand new coach and her defense strategy. As a result, they were balanced, capitalising on the Highlanders’ 23 turnovers and turning them into 18 points. Sure, the new Arizona Wildcats head coach has a long way to go, but this win meant more.

Her celebration wasn’t just about the score. It was about the journey. Before she arrived, the program was in a rebuilding mode. Former head coach Adia Barnes left early to join Southern Methodist University, and Williams announced she would not return. Then came the wave of transfers – Jones, Cunningham, Jah, Ross, Rolf, Swann, Yoakum, Paris, and Knezevic – nine players gone.

So that was the landscape Burke walked into. Yet, the coach with nearly a decade of experience was up for it. She had already led Buffalo to a 61–37 record over three years, proving her ability to build and compete. Still, this was different. She didn’t have players with Power Four experience to bring along. Instead, she brought guard Lani Cornfield and recruits Molly Ladwig and Daniah Trammell from Buffalo.

She also secured a commitment from Mireia Jurado and hit the portal to add Mickayla Perdue, who had built a strong reputation at the mid-major and Division II levels. But, while everything looked good on paper, the real challenge was the execution. That’s because Burke is a defensive-minded coach who thrives in transition. As Perdue put it best: “I’m a score-first player offensively. Defensively, I’m coming from a zone to a man, so I’m still getting to know that.”

But as the game unfolded, it became clear – Burke and her players were the right fit. And the leading example of that became Perdue, who led the Wildcats in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three rebounds in 34 minutes. “I just want to thank my coaches and teammates. They really pushed me this week. They kept encouraging me to keep shooting and to start with easy layups to build confidence,” Perdue said after the game.

Helping her along was freshman Daniah Trammell, who added 13 points, while Nora Francois led the defense with three steals and two blocks. And just like that, Arizona ended the night with a win, strong both offensively and defensively. But…what’s next for Burke?

It was only the beginning for Becky Burke and the Wildcats.

While the Wildcats won, the head coach ain’t focusing on wins but on the growth. Burke wants to work on her new team a little more. She wants to ‘fix’ some areas to ensure that the future games are not as close as their first one. Despite the tight game, Burke is happy that her team found a way to pick up the win.

The Wildcats maintained a lead for much of the game but allowed UC Riverside to erase it twice. The Highlanders tied it at 23 during the second quarter and again late in the fourth after going on a 15–5 run. But the Wildcats refused to fold, fighting until the end.

And, with strong leadership, promising young talent, and a coach focused on growth, the Cardiac Cats were back and ready for a competitive season. Now, they’ll look to clean up their mistakes when they face the University of California, Irvine, on Sunday, November 7. Do you think Becky Burke is the right HC for the Wildcats?